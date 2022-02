Metsä Board Oyj : Mari Kiviniemi CV

Mari Kiviniemi

b. 1968

Master of Social Sciences (economics)

M.Soc.Sc. (Econ.)

Finnish citizen

Independent of the company and its significant shareholders

Primary working experience:

Finnish Commerce Federation

Managing Director

(2019- )

OECD

Deputy Secretary General (2014-2018)

Finnish Prime Minister (2010-2011)

Minister of Public Administration and Local Government (2007-2010)

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development and Minister for European Affairs (2005-2006)

Member of Parliament, Finland Centre Party

(1995-2014)

Other positions of trust:

Vaasa University, Chair of the Board, starting (2022-)

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, International Advisory Panel (2021-) Blic Public affairs, Member of the Board (2019-2022)

Messukeskus Helsinki, Member of Supervisory Board (2019-2021)Suomi Mutual, Member of the Board (2013-2014)

The Finnish Center Party, Leader (2010-2012)

Helsinki City Council, member (2005-2012)