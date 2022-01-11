Log in
Metsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board developed a combined gift and transport packaging for wines

01/11/2022 | 09:58am EST
Metsä Board developed a combined gift and transport packaging for wines
Incress Text

​In cooperation with the German Prinz von Hessen winery, Metsä Board has developed a new packaging, which is both a gift and a transport box. Metsä Board's packaging design team designed the robust and eye-catching packaging solution at its Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland.

11.1.2022
ContentArea1
The box, designed to hold two bottles of wine, is made of all-white microflute without any glue. The packaging was not printed in the traditional way, but the graphics and text were created by hot foiling. The golden vine leaf design on top of the packaging was finished with micro embossing.

Made of light and strong MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright paperboard, the packaging can be easily folded flat for transport. An inner part is made of microflute and keeps the bottles separated and intact during transport.

"When designing corrugated packaging, practicality is often prioritised over appearance. We wanted to show that functionality can also be combined with a luxurious look," says Marko Leiviskä, Graphic Packaging Designer at Metsä Board.







Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
