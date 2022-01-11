Metsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board developed a combined gift and transport packaging for wines

ContentArea1



















The box, designed to hold two bottles of wine, is made of all-white microflute without any glue. The packaging was not printed in the traditional way, but the graphics and text were created by hot foiling. The golden vine leaf design on top of the packaging was finished with micro embossing.Made of light and strong MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright paperboard, the packaging can be easily folded flat for transport. An inner part is made of microflute and keeps the bottles separated and intact during transport."When designing corrugated packaging, practicality is often prioritised over appearance. We wanted to show that functionality can also be combined with a luxurious look," says Marko Leiviskä, Graphic Packaging Designer at Metsä Board.