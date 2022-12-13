Metsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board recognised again with triple CDP ‘A' score for transparency on climate change, forests and water security

Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change, forests and water security by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List'. Based on data reported through CDP's 2022 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, Metsä Board is one of only 12 companies that achieved a triple 'A' - out of nearly 15,000 companies scored. This was the second consecutive year that Metsä Board scored the outstanding triple 'A'.

"We have ambitious sustainability targets including 100% fossil free production and raw materials by the end of 2030. In order to follow our way towards the goals it is essential that we report our sustainability work comprehensively, transparently and openly. These 'A List' positions are a recognition of our systematic work," says Mika Joukio, CEO of Metsä Board. Earlier this year Metsä Board published new detailed, interactive roadmaps to help visualise the measures it will take to achieve its 2030 sustainability targets regarding climate change and water use.

This is the seventh year that Metsä Board achieved the position on the CDP Climate A list and the CDP Water A list, and the second time on the CDP Forest A list.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores:

