    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:23 2022-12-12 am EST
8.620 EUR   -2.21%
02:15aMetsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board recognised again with triple CDP ‘A' score for transparency on climate change, forests and water security
PU
12/01Moody's Raises Metsä Board's Credit Rating on Strong Operating Performance
MT
12/01Moody's upgraded Metsä Board's credit rating to Baa2
AQ
Metsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board recognised again with triple CDP ‘A' score for transparency on climate change, forests and water security

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change, forests and water security by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List'. Based on data reported through CDP's 2022 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, Metsä Board is one of only 12 companies that achieved a triple 'A' - out of nearly 15,000 companies scored. This was the second consecutive year that Metsä Board scored the outstanding triple 'A'.

"We have ambitious sustainability targets including 100% fossil free production and raw materials by the end of 2030. In order to follow our way towards the goals it is essential that we report our sustainability work comprehensively, transparently and openly. These 'A List' positions are a recognition of our systematic work," says Mika Joukio, CEO of Metsä Board. Earlier this year Metsä Board published new detailed, interactive roadmaps to help visualise the measures it will take to achieve its 2030 sustainability targets regarding climate change and water use.

This is the seventh year that Metsä Board achieved the position on the CDP Climate A list and the CDP Water A list, and the second time on the CDP Forest A list.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores:

https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

Link to photo

For further information:
Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board
Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046
Email: marjo.halonen@metsagroup.com

MetsäBoard
https://www.metsagroup.com/metsaboard

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards. We focus on lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The pure fresh fibres we use in our products are a renewable and recyclable resource, that can be traced back to sustainably managed northern forests. We are a forerunner in sustainability, and we aim to have completely fossil free mills and raw materials by the end of 2030.

Together with our customers we develop innovative packaging solutions to create better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. In 2021 our sales totaled EUR 2.1 billion, and we have around 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: TwitterLinkedInYouTubeInstagram


Metsä Group
https://www.metsagroup.com

Metsä Group leads the way in the bioeconomy. We invest in growth, developing bioproducts and a fossil free future. The raw material for our products is renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. We focus on the growth sectors of the forest industry: wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards, and tissue and greaseproof papers.

Metsä Group's annual sales is approximately EUR 6 billion, and we have around 9,500 employees in 30 countries. Our international Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company is Metsäliitto Cooperative owned by nearly 100,000 forest owners.

Follow Metsä Group: Twitter LinkedIn Facebook YouTube Instagram Slideshare

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
