Metsä Board Oyj : Remuneration Policy

Remuneration Policy

Metsä Board's remuneration principles

In accordance with Chapter 5, Section 3a of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006), this Metsä Board Corpo-ration's Remuneration Policy is presented to the Annual General Meeting convened for 26 March 2020. e pol-icy has been approved by the company's Board of Direc-tors and is prepared according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020. e Remuneration Policy includes a description of the remuneration principles applicable to the company's statutory governing bodies, the Board of Directors and the CEO, and of the decision-making process concerning remuneration as well as of the condi-tions for temporarily deviating from the policy in excep-tional circumstances.

The Remuneration Policy is presented to the Gener-al Meeting at minimum every four years and whenever it has been subject to material changes. Should the General Meeting not endorse the Remuneration Policy, a revised policy would be presented to the following Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors' Nomination and HR Committee monitors and assesses the policy's ap-plication and the implementation of the remuneration systems based on the policy. When necessary, the com-mittee also makes proposals to the Board of Directors to update the policy.

is Remuneration Policy has been published as a stock exchange release on 26 February 2020 in connection with the ﬁnancial statements, and is available on the company's website athttps://www.metsaboard.com/Investors/Pages/ default.aspx.

Metsä Board's remuneration is based on the following main principles, which are applicable to the statutory governing bodies of the company as well as all those em-ployed by Metsä Board:

ENSURING SUSTAINABLE AND RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Our remuneration supports the achievement of the company's vision, strategic and operational goals as well as the goals of sustainable development. We encourage activities in line with the company's values and inter-ests - responsible proﬁtability, reliability, renewal and cooperation.

ENSURING PERFORMANCE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

With remuneration, we encourage excellent perfor-mance and results in both short and long term. We re-munerate our people for achieving and exceeding targets and for proﬁtable growth and the increase of shareholder and stakeholder value.

SUPPORTING COMPETENCE DEVELOPMENT AND RENEWAL

With remuneration we support competence develop-ment and the commitment of talent. We encourage continuous improvement, renewal and the creation of conditions needed for future success. In addition to monetary remuneration, we develop personnel's compe-tencies and oﬀer opportunities for career development. Our leadership is of a high quality and we encourage the personnel's participation.

CONSISTENCY, COMPETITIVENESS AND TRANSPARENCY

e remuneration is fair and based on clear principles and structures. We offer competitive overall remuner-ation. We communicate and report on remuneration transparently and according to requirements.

Decision-making process concerning remuneration

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The General Meeting decides on the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors' Nomination and HR Committee presents to the Annual General Meeting proposals on the Board of Directors' remunera-tion, taking into account this policy, the company's ﬁnan-cial standing at the time as well as the level of remunera-tion in other comparable companies, among other things. When necessary, the committee consults the com-pany's majority shareholder, which exercises a control-ling interest at the General Meeting with regard to Board remuneration. e following graph presents a gen-eral description of the decision-making process.

CEO

e Board of Directors decides on the remuneration of the company's CEO in accordance with the principles of this Remuneration Policy. e Board of Directors approves also the structure, target groups and principles of the company's remuneration systems, as well as selects the performance indicators used and sets related target values. e Board of Directors' Nomination and HR Committee assists the Board in matters related to the remuneration, terms of em-ployment and rewarding of Corporate Management Team members and prepares Board decisions concerning the CEO's remuneration.

Metsä Board's Board of Directors Nomination and HR Committee Approves the salary and rewards of the CEO and the principles applicable to the remuneration of other members of the Corporate Management Assists the Board in matters related to the remuneration, terms of employment and rewarding of Management Team members and prepares Board decisions related to management remuneration Team

Metsä Board's CEO Decides together with the Chair of the Board on issues relating to the remuneration of the Management Team members

Metsä Board's Corporate Management Team members

Description of the remuneration

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The General Meeting decides on the remuneration of the Board of Directors. Based on a decision by the General Meeting, each member of the Board can be paid a fixed an-nual or monthly remuneration and a meeting fee for at-tending meetings of the Board and its committees. An in-creased fee can be paid to the Chair and Vice Chair of the Board as well as to the Chair of the Audit Commit-tee. Part of an annual remuneration can be paid in cash and part in shares.

The remuneration paid for Board work can accumulate pension benefits. The members of the Board of Directors are entitled to travel allowance pursuant to Metsä Board's trav-el policy. The members of the Board cannot participate in Metsä Board's short or long-term incentive systems, unless otherwise expressly decided by the General Meeting.

The preparation of proposals to the General Meeting is described in section "Decision-making process concerning remuneration" above.

CEO

e Board of Directors appoints and discharges the CEO and decides on the CEO's remuneration and the other terms and conditions of the CEO's engagement within the frame-work of this Remuneration Policy. By decision of the Board of Directors, the CEO is paid a ﬁxed base salary, which is a compensation for the CEO's responsibilities and is based on the requirements of the position, the CEO's individual competence and performance as well as prevailing market practice. e Board of Directors decides on the CEO's par-ticipation in the company's short and long-term incentive systems, the terms and conditions thereof and on the max-imum rewards. Short-term incentive system rewards can-not exceed the CEO's annual base salary whereas long-term incentive system rewards cannot exceed the CEO's annual base salary multiplied by three. In addition to the statutory employment pension beneﬁts, the CEO may be entitled to a supplementary pension insurance, whether a deﬁned beneﬁt or a deﬁned contribution.

Summary on the remuneration of Metsä Board's CEO

Remuneration element

Purpose

Description and bases of determination

Basic salarySupplementary pension

To oﬀer a pension beneﬁt supplementing statutory pensions

Short-term incentive systemsLong-term incentive systemsTo align the objectives of the shareholders and the executives in order to increase the value of the Group in the long term, to commit the executives to perform the Metsä Board's strategy, and to oﬀer the executives a competitive reward planSpecial rewardsTo compensate for the requirements of the position, CEO's individual competence and performance as well as prevailing market practiceTo support the implementation of Metsä Board's strategy and annual targets as well as to remunerate for good performance and for achieving organisational and individual targets

To enable remuneration in special situationsInsurancesTerms and conditions of ser-vice contract

To ensure clear contractual terms and conditions

The company's rights and clawback terms

To oﬀer insurance coverage in line with market practice

To ensure the rewards are based on achievements and results

A ﬁxed monthly salary which may include a company housing and company car beneﬁt and other minor fringe beneﬁts.

The CEO's retirement age may be lower than the retirement age pursuant to the Employees Pensions Act. The CEO may be entitled to a supplementary pension insurance, whether a deﬁned beneﬁt or a deﬁned contribution.

The performance period of the short-term incentive system is principally one year. The reward cannot exceed the CEO's annual base salary. The Board of Directors decides annually on the targets and performance indicators of the CEO's incentive system. The re-wards can be based on the achievement of Metsä Board's ﬁnancial targets and other targets supporting strategy implementation. The rewards are approved by Metsä Board's Board of Directors.

The performance period of long-term incentive system is principal-ly ﬁve years including the performance and the restriction periods. The reward cannot exceed the CEO's annual base salary multiplied by three. At the beginning of each performance period the Board of Directors decides on the targets and performance indicators of the incentive system. The rewards can be based on the achievement of Metsä Board's ﬁnancial and other possible strategic targets. The rewards are approved by Metsä Board's Board of Directors.

Special rewards may involve for example the recruitment of a new CEO or corporate arrangements. Special rewards must be in ac-cordance with this Remuneration Policy in terms of their value, time frame and performance requirements, and they must be ap-proved by the Board of Directors.

The CEO may have insurance beneﬁts in line with market practice.

The service terms and conditions are speciﬁed in a written CEO contract and are approved by the Board of Directors. The term of notice pursuant to the contract is primarily up to six months. When the service contract is terminated by the company, the CEO is en-titled to severance pay corresponding to a maximum of CEO's 12 month salary. No severance compensation is paid if the contract is terminated by the CEO.

The Board of Directors may in its discretion amend present targets during a particular period for a justiﬁed reason. The Board of Di-rectors also has the right to postpone or cancel payments related to the short and long-term incentive systems or apply clawback terms in exceptional circumstances, such as a result of miscon-duct or faulty reporting of ﬁnancial results.