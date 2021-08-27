Metsä Board Oyj : Smarties Giant Hexatube finalist in Pro Carton awards

​Insects are considered a common element of human nutrition in many regions around the world. In Europe, too, snacks and dishes made of arthropods are becoming popular. No wonder given the fact that they are rich in nutrients, beneficial to the environment and efficient to breed. Zirpinsects, the manufacturer of ZIRP insect snacks, packs its dried mealworms, grasshoppers and crickets in a sustainable folding carton made of Metsä Board's fresh fibre board - for a natural, sustainable and consistent product presentation.

