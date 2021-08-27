Log in
Metsä Board Oyj : Smarties Giant Hexatube finalist in Pro Carton awards

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
​Insects are considered a common element of human nutrition in many regions around the world. In Europe, too, snacks and dishes made of arthropods are becoming popular. No wonder given the fact that they are rich in nutrients, beneficial to the environment and efficient to breed. Zirpinsects, the manufacturer of ZIRP insect snacks, packs its dried mealworms, grasshoppers and crickets in a sustainable folding carton made of Metsä Board's fresh fibre board - for a natural, sustainable and consistent product presentation.

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 044 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
Net income 2021 281 M 330 M 330 M
Net cash 2021 7,79 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 3 201 M 3 764 M 3 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 623
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metsä Board Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,96 €
Average target price 10,61 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Henri Tapani Sederholm Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Veli Rolf Sundbäck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ3.89%3 764
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ13.65%21 721
SUZANO S.A.5.38%15 863
STORA ENSO OYJ5.40%15 451
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA9.14%12 630
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED65.06%8 974