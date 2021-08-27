Metsä Board Oyj : Yves Rocher Makeup Calendar finalist in Pro Carton awards

The attractive heptagonal pack is made up of seven identical, linked cartonboard triangular cases, which each contain an individual make-up gift. The carton can be displayed in a number of ways and is engaging for consumers to interact with as it can be unfolded and shaped into a 7-petal pinwheel, a star and even a caterpillar.



The modular packaging is designed with the same shape repeated seven times in order to simplify the folding and gluing processes and reduce machine preparation time, making the pack less difficult and less costly to make.

The European Carton Excellence Award celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The entries selected for public voting present the best from the European folding carton industry. The European Carton Excellence Award is arranged annually by Pro Carton and ECMA.