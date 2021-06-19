Log in
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
Metsä Board Oyj : Fire at Metsä Board's Husum pulp mill's chip conveyor

06/19/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
Metsä Board Corporation press release 19.6.2021

A conveyor feeding wood chips both to the hardwood and softwood digesters at Metsä Board's Husum pulp mill in Sweden caught fire on Friday, 18 June at about 12.30 CET. The city fire brigade managed to get the fire under control by about 14.30 CET and could hand over the responsibilities for surveillance to the Husum mill local fire brigade at 21.30 CET.

The fire did not spread to other buildings and it did not cause personal injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Investigation at the parts and facilities damaged by the fire has been started on Saturday morning.

Currently, pulp and paperboard production at the Husum integrated mill is at a standstill. According to preliminary estimates, pulp production would be at a standstill for four weeks. Paperboard production is expected to start in the coming days at a lower than normal capacity.

The magnitude of the damage caused by the fire and effects on production are under further evaluation.

For further information:

Olov Winblad von Walter, VP, Husum Board and Pulp Mill,
tel. +46 70 317 81 11
Email: olov.winblad@metsagroup.com

Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board
Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046
Email: marjo.halonen@metsagroup.com

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards. We focus on lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The pure fresh fibres we use in our products are a renewable resource, that can be traced back to sustainably managed northern forests. We are a forerunner in sustainability, and we aim to have completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

Together with our customers we develop innovative packaging solutions to create better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. In 2020 our sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and we have around 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: TwitterLinkedInYouTubeInstagram

Metsä Group

www.metsagroup.com

Metsä Group leads the way in the bioeconomy. We invest in growth, developing bioproducts and a fossil free future. The raw material for our products is renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. We focus on the growth sectors of the forest industry: wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards, and tissue and greaseproof papers.

Metsä Group's annual sales is approximately EUR 5.5 billion, and we have around 9,200 employees in 30 countries. Our international Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company is Metsäliitto Cooperative owned by 100,000 forest owners.

Follow Metsä Group: TwitterLinkedInFacebookYouTubeInstagramSlideshare

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 16:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
