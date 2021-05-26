Metsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board launches 360 Service approach to help create the perfect packaging

Consumer concerns and tightening regulations have intensified the drive for more sustainable and safe packaging. At the same time, improving performance and efficiency are important. To answer the demand Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, has introduced a collaborative 360 Service approach to deliver measurable benefits throughout the packaging value chain, from easy recyclability to brand impact, production and supply chain efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and beyond, complementing its premium paperboard offering.

Successful circular economy solutions require innovation and knowledge-sharing partnerships. 'The market is moving very fast, so partnerships are needed and companies who can collaborate, develop and test new solutions at speed will win. At Metsä Board, we know our materials - premium lightweight paperboards - inside out. That is the core of our solution, but we can extend our support to customers beyond paperboard,' says Mika Joukio, CEO at Metsä Board.

The Metsä Board 360 Service approach is based on the extensive paperboard and packaging expertise gained from decades of collaboration with leading global technology providers, research institutes, brand owners, converters, printers, corrugators, and logistics and IT providers.

The new Metsä Board 360 Services consist of five entities:

Sustainability Service to ensure the compliance and maximise the sustainability of paperboard packaging.

Packaging Design Service to provide better consumer experiences with less environmental impact.

Technical Service uses Metsä Board's in-depth technical expertise to help improve converting efficiency and packaging performance.

R&D Service offers extensive testing capabilities and possibilities to explore new opportunities in joint R&D projects.

Supply Chain and Digital Service enables responsive, sustainable and reliable paperboard supply across the globe.

'For example, the sustainability services are currently experiencing high demand. Our customers are looking for ways to lower the environmental impact of their packaging. With our offering we can help them in meeting their targets and reduce the fossil CO 2 emissions of their value chain,' concludes Joukio.

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards. We focus on lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The pure fresh fibres we use in our products are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We are a forerunner in sustainability, and we aim for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

Together with our customers we develop innovative packaging solutions to create better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. In 2020, our sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and we have about 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Metsä Group

www.metsagroup.com

Metsä Group leads the way in the bioeconomy. We invest in growth, developing bioproducts and a fossil free future. The raw material for our products is renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. We focus on the growth sectors of the forest industry: wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards, and tissue and greaseproof papers.

Metsä Group's annual sales is approximately EUR 5.5 billion, and we have around 9,200 employees in 30 countries. Our international Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company is Metsäliitto Cooperative owned by 100,000 forest owners.

