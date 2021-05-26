Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metsä Board Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metsä Board Oyj : Metsä Board launches 360 Service approach to help create the perfect packaging

05/26/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumer concerns and tightening regulations have intensified the drive for more sustainable and safe packaging. At the same time, improving performance and efficiency are important. To answer the demand Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, has introduced a collaborative 360 Service approach to deliver measurable benefits throughout the packaging value chain, from easy recyclability to brand impact, production and supply chain efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and beyond, complementing its premium paperboard offering.

Successful circular economy solutions require innovation and knowledge-sharing partnerships. 'The market is moving very fast, so partnerships are needed and companies who can collaborate, develop and test new solutions at speed will win. At Metsä Board, we know our materials - premium lightweight paperboards - inside out. That is the core of our solution, but we can extend our support to customers beyond paperboard,' says Mika Joukio, CEO at Metsä Board.

The Metsä Board 360 Service approach is based on the extensive paperboard and packaging expertise gained from decades of collaboration with leading global technology providers, research institutes, brand owners, converters, printers, corrugators, and logistics and IT providers.

The new Metsä Board 360 Services consist of five entities:

  • Sustainability Service to ensure the compliance and maximise the sustainability of paperboard packaging.
  • Packaging Design Service to provide better consumer experiences with less environmental impact.
  • Technical Service uses Metsä Board's in-depth technical expertise to help improve converting efficiency and packaging performance.
  • R&D Service offers extensive testing capabilities and possibilities to explore new opportunities in joint R&D projects.
  • Supply Chain and Digital Service enables responsive, sustainable and reliable paperboard supply across the globe.

'For example, the sustainability services are currently experiencing high demand. Our customers are looking for ways to lower the environmental impact of their packaging. With our offering we can help them in meeting their targets and reduce the fossil CO2 emissions of their value chain,' concludes Joukio.

Read more about Metsä Board 360 Services on www.metsaboard.com/services

Link to photo

For further information, please contact:
Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board
Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046
Email: marjo.halonen@metsagroup.com

Metsä Board
www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards. We focus on lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The pure fresh fibres we use in our products are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We are a forerunner in sustainability, and we aim for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

Together with our customers we develop innovative packaging solutions to create better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. In 2020, our sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and we have about 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: TwitterLinkedInYouTubeInstagram

Metsä Group
www.metsagroup.com

Metsä Group leads the way in the bioeconomy. We invest in growth, developing bioproducts and a fossil free future. The raw material for our products is renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. We focus on the growth sectors of the forest industry: wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards, and tissue and greaseproof papers.

Metsä Group's annual sales is approximately EUR 5.5 billion, and we have around 9,200 employees in 30 countries. Our international Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company is Metsäliitto Cooperative owned by 100,000 forest owners.

Follow Metsä Group: TwitterLinkedInFacebookYouTubeInstagramSlideshare

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METSÄ BOARD OYJ
05:05aMETSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Metsä Board launches 360 Service approach to help create the ..
PU
05/07METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Metsä Board designs easy to recycle beverage packaging
PU
05/07METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions (Joukio, Mika)
AQ
04/28METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Metsä Board's comparable operating result in January–Ma..
PU
04/28METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Metsä Board's comparable operating result in January-March 20..
AQ
04/28METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Metsä Board's CFO to Take On New Role; Successor Named
MT
04/28METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Changes in Metsä Board Corporation's Corporate Management Tea..
PU
04/28METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : Changes in Metsä Board Corporation's Corporate Management Tea..
AQ
04/28METSÄ BOARD OYJ  : 1st quarter report
CO
04/20STORA ENSO OYJ  : to close two paper mills as pandemic speeds up digital shift
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 029 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net income 2021 274 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2021 32,7 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 3 574 M 4 374 M 4 377 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 390
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metsä Board Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,78 €
Last Close Price 10,06 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Jussi Noponen Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Veli Rolf Sundbäck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ16.71%4 374
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.25%20 930
SUZANO S.A.10.45%16 428
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.11%14 791
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-1.71%12 025
SCG PACKAGING36.75%7 769