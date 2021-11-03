Log in
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/03 07:55:53 am
7.95 EUR   +0.44%
07:45aFuture of Äänekoski's historic Wahlman house assured
PU
07:45aMetsä Board named on the Financial Times Climate Leaders 2021 list
PU
07:45aMetsä Board Husum progressing to a fossil free future
PU
Metsä Board named on the Financial Times Climate Leaders 2021 list

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Metsä Board named onthe Financial Times Climate Leaders 2021 list
​Financial Times published its first listing of Europe's Climate Leaders in May.

21.06.2021
The European companies that had achieved the biggest reduction in their greenhouse gas emissions intensity between 2014-2019 were accepted on the list of 300 best performing companies. Metsä Board was named among them. The report is a public acknowledgement of the companies leadership in reducing their emissions intensity at a time when the fight against global warming remains an overarching issue.

Metsä Board's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and they meet the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement, i.e. limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Our ambitious target is that our mills will use 100% fossil free energy and raw materials by the end of 2030.

Financial Times Europe's Climate Leaders 2021 listing can be found here.

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 095 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
Net income 2021 308 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2021 50,7 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 2 874 M 3 330 M 3 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 389
Free-Float 48,6%
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,92 €
Average target price 10,10 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Henri Tapani Sederholm Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Veli Rolf Sundbäck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ-8.18%3 330
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.49%18 916
STORA ENSO OYJ-8.53%13 356
SUZANO S.A.-16.45%11 618
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.44%11 118
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED51.20%8 098