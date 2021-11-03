Metsä Board named on the Financial Times Climate Leaders 2021 list

ContentArea1

The European companies that had achieved the biggest reduction in their greenhouse gas emissions intensity between 2014-2019 were accepted on the list of 300 best performing companies. Metsä Board was named among them. The report is a public acknowledgement of the companies leadership in reducing their emissions intensity at a time when the fight against global warming remains an overarching issue.

Metsä Board's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and they meet the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement, i.e. limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Our ambitious target is that our mills will use 100% fossil free energy and raw materials by the end of 2030.