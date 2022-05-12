Log in
05/12 01:51:57 pm EDT
9.805 EUR   -1.11%
01:15pRussia could cut gas supply to Finland on Friday -newspaper
RE
05/05Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says minister
RE
05/04Metsä Board Considers Possible Production Expansion In Finland, Sweden
MT
Russia could cut gas supply to Finland on Friday -newspaper

05/12/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
HELSINKI, May 12 (Reuters) - Key Finnish politicians have been warned that Russia could halt its gas supplies to neighbouring Finland on Friday, local newspaper Iltalehti reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The paper did not specify where the warning would have come from and Reuters was not able to verify the information.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Finland would apply to join the Western defence alliance NATO "without delay", prompting Russia to vow a response.

The majority of gas used in Finland comes from Russia but gas only accounts for some 5% of the country's annual energy consumption.

However losing most of the gas supply would mean industry giants like Neste and Metsa and also other companies in forestry, chemical and food industries would need to find alternative energy sources or adapt their production.

On May 5, the Finnish government said it was prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbour cutting off gas delivery in late May as a response to Finland's refusal to abide by Russian demands for gas payments to be made in roubles.

With direct pipeline connections with Russia, Finland and the Baltics are more reliant on Russian gas than other European countries. If Russian gas supply is reduced or cut, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania might have to curtail demand, European gas operator network ENTSOG said in their summer outlook in April. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto; Editing by Toby Chopra and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
METSÄ BOARD OYJ -0.05% 9.91 Delayed Quote.15.16%
NESTE OYJ 0.61% 39.64 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.79% 241.99 End-of-day quote.-29.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.27% 64.5 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
