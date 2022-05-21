Russia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute

* Finland is latest country to stop receiving Russian gas
* Gazprom asking for payment in roubles; Finland refuses
* Move comes at same time as Finland applying to join NATO
OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom on
Saturday halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, in the
latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western
nations.
Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for
Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed
over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so.
The move by Gazprom comes at the same time as Finland is
applying to join the NATO military alliance, a decision spurred
by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Gas imports through Imatra entry point have been stopped,"
Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid Finland said in a statement
on Saturday.
Imatra is the entry point for Russian gas into Finland.
Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum on Friday said
Gazprom had warned that flows would be halted from 0400 GMT on
Saturday morning.
Gasum and Gazprom also confirmed on Saturday the flows had
stopped.
"Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply
contract have been cut off," Gasum said in a statement.
"Starting from today, during the upcoming summer season,
Gasum will supply natural gas to its customers from other
sources through the Balticconnector pipeline."
Balticconnector links Finland to neighbouring Estonia's gas
grid.
Gazprom Export on Friday said flows would be cut because
Gasum had not complied with the new Russian rules requiring
settlement in roubles.
The majority of gas used in Finland comes from Russia but
gas only accounts for about 5% of its annual energy consumption.
Most European supply contracts are denominated in euros or
dollars and Moscow already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland
last month after they refused to comply with the new payment
terms.
Gasum, the Finnish government and individual gas consuming
companies in Finland have said they were prepared for a shutdown
of Russian flows and that the country will manage without.
"The Finnish gas system is in balance both physically and
commercially," Gasgrid said on Saturday.
Finland on Friday said it had agreed to charter a storage
and regasification vessel from U.S. based Excelerate Energy
to help replace Russian supplies, starting in the fourth
quarter this year.
The vessel turns supercooled, liquefied natural gas (LNG),
which arrives on ships, back into regular gas.
(Editing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Evans)