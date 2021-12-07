Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decarbonizing steel production: Metso Outotec launches next generation of the 100% hydrogen-based Circored process for fine ore reduction

12/07/2021 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Product newsDecember 7, 2021
Decarbonizing steel production: Metso Outotec launches next generation of the 100% hydrogen-based Circored process for fine ore reduction

Metso Outotec Corporation press release, December 7, 2021, at 09:00 am EET

Finding new solutions to decarbonize the steelmaking value chain is a must for the industry to become fossil-free and to help limit global warming to 1.5°C. To support the efforts, Metso Outotec is introducing the next generation of its CircoredTM process for the direct reduction of iron ore fines. The game-changing process uses hydrogen as a reducing agent instead of CO produced from fossil fuels, allowing the iron and steel industry to efficiently tackle the decarbonization challenge. CircoredTM is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positiveportfolio.

The flexible CircoredTM process produces highly metalized DRI (direct reduced iron) or HBI (hot briquetted iron) that can directly be used as feed material in electric arc furnaces for carbon-free steelmaking.

"We are very excited about the CircoredTM process. It is an emissions- and cost-efficient alternative to traditional steelmaking routes. This innovative process eliminates the need for costly and energy intensive pelletizing, and its functionality and performance have been proven in an industrial-scale demonstration plant. Now our team of experts has evolved the process further, and we will present the updated technology at the 2021 Dubai Steel & Raw Materials Hybrid Conferenceon December 8th. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2022, we will be revealing further ground-breaking additions to CircoredTM capabilities - the key word being low-grade ore - so please stay tuned for these exciting developments," explains Attaul Ahmad, Vice President, Ferrous and Heat Transfer at Metso Outotec.

CircoredTM process is based on extensive knowledge

The CircoredTM process is based on the extensive fluidized bed knowledge and experience developed and applied by Metso Outotec over decades in hundreds of plants for different applications. The process applies a two-stage reactor configuration with a circulating fluidized bed (CFB) followed by a bubbling fluidized bed (FB) downstream. The typical plant capacity is 1.25 Mt/y per line. Two or more lines can be combined using joint facilities and utility areas. In stand-alone plants, the produced DRI is briquetted to HBI to enable further handling and safe transport.

If a CircoredTM plant is integrated into an existing steelmaking facility, energy efficiency can be further increased by direct hot feeding of the DRI to an electric arc furnace.

As a general rule, the CircoredTM process can handle feeds with a particle size of up to 2 mm. However, depending on the decrepitation behavior, particle sizes of up to 6 mm are possible. For processing ultrafine (< 50 µm) ores or process reverts like scrubber dust, Metso Outotec has patented a simple microgranulation process.

CircoredTM process benefits in brief
  • No fossil fuels required for reduction of fines, 100% hydrogen based
  • Energy-intensive and costly pelletizing step is eliminated
  • HBI or DRI can be fed directly to an electric arc furnace, improving energy efficiency
  • Proven performance in industrial-scale demonstration plant using established fluidized bed process

More information on the CircoredTM process is available on our website.

For further information, please contact:

Maximilian Köpf, Director, Technology and R&D, FHT Technology and R&D, Metso Outotec, email: maximilian.koepf(at)mogroup.com

Sebastian Lang, Director, New Business and Modelling, Ferrous & Heat Transfer Metso Outotec, email: sebastian.lang(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:12aDECARBONIZING STEEL PRODUCTION : Metso Outotec launches next generation of the 100% hydrog..
PU
12/02METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : introduces Reactorwell feed system for maximizing thickener and clarif..
PU
12/01METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : closes the divestment of its Waste Recycling business
PU
12/01METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : launches an innovative tool for inspecting mill linings in virtual rea..
PU
12/01Ahlstrom Capital B.V. completed the acquisition of Waste Recycling business line of Met..
CI
11/30METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : introduces modular Horizontal Mill Plant Units for simple grinding cir..
PU
11/18METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : wins major order for iron ore pellet plant capacity expansion in Ukrai..
PU
11/17METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : complements its feeding solutions portfolio with an innovative hybrid ..
PU
11/08Metso Outotec strengthens customer support and global network with new service center i..
PU
11/05Finnish State-Owned Investor Solidium Sells 2.0% Stake in Sampo For $576 Million
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 148 M 4 685 M 4 685 M
Net income 2021 308 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2021 680 M 768 M 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 7 461 M 8 414 M 8 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 558
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,01 €
Average target price 11,25 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ10.21%8 414
PACCAR, INC.-0.71%29 743
EPIROC AB (PUBL)196.43%26 947
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.51%26 308
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.09%25 838
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.30.45%22 684