Decarbonizing steel production: Metso Outotec launches next generation of the 100% hydrogen-based Circored process for fine ore reduction

Product news December 7, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation press release, December 7, 2021, at 09:00 am EET

Finding new solutions to decarbonize the steelmaking value chain is a must for the industry to become fossil-free and to help limit global warming to 1.5°C. To support the efforts, Metso Outotec is introducing the next generation of its CircoredTM process for the direct reduction of iron ore fines. The game-changing process uses hydrogen as a reducing agent instead of CO produced from fossil fuels, allowing the iron and steel industry to efficiently tackle the decarbonization challenge. CircoredTM is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positiveportfolio.

The flexible CircoredTM process produces highly metalized DRI (direct reduced iron) or HBI (hot briquetted iron) that can directly be used as feed material in electric arc furnaces for carbon-free steelmaking.

"We are very excited about the CircoredTM process. It is an emissions- and cost-efficient alternative to traditional steelmaking routes. This innovative process eliminates the need for costly and energy intensive pelletizing, and its functionality and performance have been proven in an industrial-scale demonstration plant. Now our team of experts has evolved the process further, and we will present the updated technology at the 2021 Dubai Steel & Raw Materials Hybrid Conferenceon December 8th. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2022, we will be revealing further ground-breaking additions to CircoredTM capabilities - the key word being low-grade ore - so please stay tuned for these exciting developments," explains Attaul Ahmad, Vice President, Ferrous and Heat Transfer at Metso Outotec.

CircoredTM process is based on extensive knowledge

The CircoredTM process is based on the extensive fluidized bed knowledge and experience developed and applied by Metso Outotec over decades in hundreds of plants for different applications. The process applies a two-stage reactor configuration with a circulating fluidized bed (CFB) followed by a bubbling fluidized bed (FB) downstream. The typical plant capacity is 1.25 Mt/y per line. Two or more lines can be combined using joint facilities and utility areas. In stand-alone plants, the produced DRI is briquetted to HBI to enable further handling and safe transport.

If a CircoredTM plant is integrated into an existing steelmaking facility, energy efficiency can be further increased by direct hot feeding of the DRI to an electric arc furnace.

As a general rule, the CircoredTM process can handle feeds with a particle size of up to 2 mm. However, depending on the decrepitation behavior, particle sizes of up to 6 mm are possible. For processing ultrafine (< 50 µm) ores or process reverts like scrubber dust, Metso Outotec has patented a simple microgranulation process.

CircoredTM process benefits in brief

No fossil fuels required for reduction of fines, 100% hydrogen based

Energy-intensive and costly pelletizing step is eliminated

HBI or DRI can be fed directly to an electric arc furnace, improving energy efficiency

Proven performance in industrial-scale demonstration plant using established fluidized bed process

More information on the CircoredTM process is available on our website.

For further information, please contact:

Maximilian Köpf, Director, Technology and R&D, FHT Technology and R&D, Metso Outotec, email: maximilian.koepf(at)mogroup.com

Sebastian Lang, Director, New Business and Modelling, Ferrous & Heat Transfer Metso Outotec, email: sebastian.lang(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.