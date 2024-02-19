Stock METSO METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Metso Outotec Oyj

Equities

METSO

FI0009014575

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:58:27 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.2 EUR -1.92% Intraday chart for Metso Outotec Oyj +9.09% +11.01%
04:00pm METSO CORPORATION : FY23: it’s all about the outlook Alphavalue
09:13am Correction: Metso Books Equipment Orders from Australian Gold Miner MT
Latest news about Metso Outotec Oyj

METSO CORPORATION : FY23: it’s all about the outlook Alphavalue
Correction: Metso Books Equipment Orders from Australian Gold Miner MT
Metso Books Equipment Orders from Australian Gold Miner MT
Transcript : Metso Oyj, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Rise DJ
European shares set to log weekly gains on earnings boost RE
Metso Corporation Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023, Payable on May 7, 2024 and November 1, 2024 Respectively CI
Metso Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Metso Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Metso Books EUR55 Million Order for Concentrator Equipment for Delivery in Chile MT
Metso Receives EUR10 Million Contract in Bulgaria from Aurubis MT
Strategic Resources Updated Progress on Port Saguenay Iron Pellet Plant MT
Metso Books Over 100 New Contracts for Life Cycle Services Program in FY23 MT
Finland's Metso to Gradually Cease Rubber Parts Production in Sweden MT
Metso Gets EUR30 Million Contracts for Copper Plants in Kazakhstan, Mongolia MT
Metso Lands Over EUR10 Million Crushing Equipment Order from Guinea MT
Metso Receives EUR20 Million Orders for Crushing Stations MT
Metso Wins Life Cycle Services Contract from North American Mining Group MT
Metso Obtains EUR80 Million Contract for Ferrochrome Plant in India MT
Metso Books Order from Orezone Gold for Semi-autogenous Mill MT
Metso Wins Order for Copper Concentrator Plant Equipment in Chile MT
Metso Books EUR12 Million Orders for High-pressure Grinding Rolls Replacement Tires MT
Metso Modernizes Australian Smelting Pilot Testwork Facility MT
Betolar and Metso to Cooperate in the Utilisation of Side Streams from the Lithium Hydroxide Process CI

Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj specializes in the design, development, construction and maintenance of factories and equipment intended for the metallurgy and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - mining (77.3%): crushing machines, screening machines, handling equipment, etc. ; - aggregates industry and quarrying (28.4%): production plants, stations, modules and equipment, crushing and screening equipment, handling equipment, etc.; - metal refining and processing (93.5%): extraction sites, non ferrous concentrate baking units, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and precious metals foundries and refineries, grinders, floating machines, control and analysis systems, separators, iron processing into small balls units, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (2.3%), Europe (26%), Asia/Pacific (20.7%), North and Central America (20.3%), Latin America (16%) and Africa/Middle East/India (14.7%).
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Barclays Industrial Select Conference
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
10.4 EUR
Average target price
11.09 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.65%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ Stock Metso Outotec Oyj
+11.12% 9 254 M $
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+10.36% 56 396 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+3.38% 30 832 M $
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+17.11% 27 251 M $
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+8.93% 23 825 M $
EPIROC AB Stock Epiroc AB
-3.36% 21 803 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+2.83% 17 330 M $
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
-0.25% 15 652 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
-0.10% 10 201 M $
AGCO CORPORATION Stock AGCO Corporation
-9.96% 8 186 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
