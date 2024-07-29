Stock METSO METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Metso Outotec Oyj

Equities

METSO

FI0009014575

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Nasdaq Helsinki
Other stock markets
 12:00:00 2024-07-26 pm EDT 		Pre-market 02:54:32 am
9.166 EUR +1.62% Intraday chart for Metso Outotec Oyj 9.210 +0.48%
08:34am METSO CORPORATION : Q224: uninspiring Alphavalue
Jul. 25 Merus Power Wins EUR4 Million Compensator Supply Deal from Metso MT

Latest news about Metso Outotec Oyj

METSO CORPORATION : Q224: uninspiring Alphavalue
Merus Power Wins EUR4 Million Compensator Supply Deal from Metso MT
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Upgrades Metso to Buy, Trims PT MT
Bernstein Upgrades Metso to Outperform, Boosts PT MT
Transcript : Metso Oyj, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 24, 2024
Metso Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Metso to Acquire Australian Industrial Valve Maker Jindex MT
Metso Oyj signed an agreement to acquire Jindex Australia Pty Ltd. CI
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
That's not so bad, is it? Our Logo
Metso Books Equipment Order for South32's Hermosa Project in Arizona MT
Metso Books Order for Lime Calcination Kiln, Cooler Package MT
Metso Books Over EUR10 Million Order From Grupo Mexico Unit MT
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Metso Books Order for Integrated Electronic Waste Recycling Facility in India MT
Finnish Industrial Machinery Company Metso Opens New Distribution Center in Chile MT
Metso to Gradually Shift Hatanpää Operations to New Lokomotion Center in Finland MT
Skanska Lands EUR99 Million Contract to Build Factory in Finland MT
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
METSO CORPORATION : Q124: the weak order-intake prompts a downward revision. Alphavalue
Metso Plans 240 Job Cuts Globally Amid Restructuring MT
Finland's Metso to cut 240 jobs in minerals business RE
METSO CORPORATION : Q124: uninspiring. The momentum has, at least temporarily, disappeared. Alphavalue
Metso Oyj Announces Committee Changes CI

Chart Metso Outotec Oyj

Chart Metso Outotec Oyj
More charts

Company Profile

Logo Metso Outotec Oyj
Metso Outotec Oyj specializes in the design, development, construction and maintenance of factories and equipment intended for the metallurgy and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - mining (63.5%): crushing machines, screening machines, handling equipment, etc. ; - aggregates industry and quarrying (27.3%): production plants, stations, modules and equipment, crushing and screening equipment, handling equipment, etc.; - metal refining and processing (9.2%): extraction sites, non-ferrous concentrate baking units, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and precious metals foundries and refineries, grinders, floating machines, control and analysis systems, separators, iron processing into small balls units, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (1.5%), Europe (21%), North and Central America (22.9%), Asia/Pacific (22.4%), South America (17.3%), Africa/Middle East/India (14.9%).
Employees
17,105
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2024-08-20 - SEB Nordic Large Cap Seminar
Related indices
STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement and Estimates

More financial data

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
9.166EUR
Average target price
11.86EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.35%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions

Quarterly earnings, Rate of surprise

Company calendar
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. METSO Stock
  4. News Metso Outotec Oyj
  5. Metso Corporation: Q224