Stock METSO METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
PDF Report : Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj

Equities

METSO

FI0009014575

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2023-10-27 am EDT
8.120 EUR -8.39% -9.42% -15.52%
05:16pm METSO CORPORATION : Q323 : very decent numbers… but the momentum hurts Alphavalue
04:14pm METSO CORPORATION : Q323: it’s all about momentum. Alphavalue
Latest news about Metso Outotec Oyj

METSO CORPORATION : Q323 : very decent numbers… but the momentum hurts Alphavalue
METSO CORPORATION : Q323: it’s all about momentum. Alphavalue
Transcript : Metso Oyj, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023 CI
Metso Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Metso Oyj Provides Dividend Guidance CI
Final dividend FA
Metso Corporation Confirms Payment Date for the Second Dividend Instalment Will Be November 6, 2023 CI
Avalon Advanced Materials Down 4% As Expands Partnership With Metso To Advance Lithium Processing Facility In Ontario MT
Avalon Advanced Materials, Metso Expand Partnership To Advance Lithium Processing Facility In Ontario MT
Avalon Advanced Materials Brief: Expanding Partnership Agreement with Metso of Finland for its Lithium Processing Facility and New Technology & Innovation Centre in Ontario MT
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Expands Partnership Agreement with Metso of Finland for Its Lithium Processing Facility and New Technology and Innovation Centre in Ontario CI
Metso to Supply Concentrator Plant Equipment for Almina Mine in Portugal MT
Zinnwald Lithium completes drilling campaign at project near Dresden AN
Metso, Zinnwald Lithium Make Progress on Testwork Program for German Beneficiation Plant MT
Global markets live: Boeing, Amgen, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Tesla...
Metso Wins Contract for Lithium Hydroxide Refinery in Finland MT
Metso Bags Cone Crushers Order from Australian Miner BHP MT
Metso Expands Ore Sample, Process Testing Capacity with Renovated Lab in Finland MT
Finland’s Metso Inks Deal to Buy UK’s Tedd Engineering MT
Metso Wins EUR85 Million Order for Copper Concentrator in Kazakhstan MT
Metso Simplifies Segment Reporting MT
Metso Oyj agreed to acquire Tedd Engineering Limited. CI
Aurubis to Equip Copper Processing Plant in Germany with Metso's Hydrogen Anode Furnaces MT
Metso Secures Follow-on Cone Crushers Order from Rio Tinto MT
Metso Secures EUR10 Million Grinding Mills Order in Canada MT

Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj specializes in the design, development, construction and maintenance of factories and equipment intended for the metallurgy and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - mining (77.3%): crushing machines, screening machines, handling equipment, etc. ; - aggregates industry and quarrying (28.4%): production plants, stations, modules and equipment, crushing and screening equipment, handling equipment, etc.; - metal refining and processing (93.5%): extraction sites, non ferrous concentrate baking units, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and precious metals foundries and refineries, grinders, floating machines, control and analysis systems, separators, iron processing into small balls units, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (2.3%), Europe (26%), Asia/Pacific (20.7%), North and Central America (20.3%), Latin America (16%) and Africa/Middle East/India (14.7%).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-10-26 - Final dividend
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
8.864EUR
Average target price
12.11EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.62%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ Stock Metso Outotec Oyj
-15.52% 7 713 M $
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+26.36% 43 893 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+2.75% 25 662 M $
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+28.30% 23 120 M $
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Toyota Industries Corporation
+51.24% 22 262 M $
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+18.68% 20 068 M $
EPIROC AB (PUBL) Stock Epiroc AB (publ)
-2.90% 19 620 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+10.90% 15 691 M $
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
-32.10% 14 776 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
+6.31% 9 102 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
