Metso Outotec Corporation's stock exchange release on March 15, 2023 , at 4:50 p.m. EET

A total of 692,256 of Metso Outotec Corporation 's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 131 key persons and executives from the Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 and Deferred Share Plan 2020-2022. Metso Outotec announced the long-term incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on July 1, 2020 .



Following the conveyance on March 15, 2023 , the number of treasury shares totals 2,644,249.



