    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Metso Outotec Oyj : CVs of the proposed new members of the Board of Directors

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
CURRICULUM VITAE

Terhi Koipijärvi

Born 1967

M. Sc. (Forestry), Forester, University of Helsinki

Finnish citizen

Main occupation

Director (communications, strategy, and responsibility), Metsähallitus

Other positions of trust

Green Resources AS (East Africa), Member of the Board

FIBS, Chair of the Board

Work experience

Terhi Koipijärvi has 30 years of international experience in expert and management positions in the forest sector and forest industry. Prior to joining Metsähallitus, she held leadership positions in the corporate responsibility functions of Stora Enso and Metsäliitto Group. Koipijärvi has worked on sustainable development issues in global investment projects and acquisitions and has built responsibility programs as part of companies' strategy.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Brian Beamish

Born 1956

B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Johannesburg, 1977 British and South African citizen

Main occupation

Non-executive director of Nordgold and Sappi

Work experience

Brian Beamish is an experienced mining executive having managed and led mining businesses in multiple geographies in a career spanning over 40 years. He has experience in all aspects of the mining industry, from exploration to marketing of products, including project management and execution, mining and process equipment and technology. His most recent executive positions were CEO of the base metals business and Group Director Mining and Technology (Technical Director) at Anglo American plc. He has held non-executive directorships at Anglo American Platinum, DeBeers, Debswana and chaired Lonmin plc from 2014 to 2019.

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Financials
Sales 2021 4 110 M 4 701 M 4 701 M
Net income 2021 303 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2021 610 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 7 790 M 8 909 M 8 909 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 558
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,41 €
Average target price 11,53 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Director
