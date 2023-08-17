Press release August 17, 2023

Metso's four largest shareholders have nominated representatives to the Shareholders' Nomination Board, which includes the Chair of the Board of Directors as the fifth member.



Metso's four largest registered shareholders on August 15, 2023, were Solidium (14.9% of shares and votes), Cevian Capital Partners (7.8% of shares and votes), Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.9% of shares and votes) and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.7% of shares and votes).

As a result, Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of:

Annareetta Lumme-Timonen, Investment Director, Solidium

Philip Ahlgren, Partner, Cevian Capital AB

Risto Murto, President & CEO, Varma

Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen

Kari Stadigh, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors

The Nomination Board will provide its proposals relating to the composition of the Board and Board remuneration to the company's Board of Directors on January 31, 2024, at the latest.

