Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on August 17, 2023, at 11.00 a.m. EEST
Metso's four largest shareholders have nominated representatives to the Shareholders' Nomination Board, which includes the Chair of the Board of Directors as the fifth member.
Metso's four largest registered shareholders on August 15, 2023, were Solidium (14.9% of shares and votes), Cevian Capital Partners (7.8% of shares and votes), Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.9% of shares and votes) and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.7% of shares and votes).
As a result, Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of:
- Annareetta Lumme-Timonen, Investment Director, Solidium
- Philip Ahlgren, Partner, Cevian Capital AB
- Risto Murto, President & CEO, Varma
- Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen
- Kari Stadigh, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors
The Nomination Board will provide its proposals relating to the composition of the Board and Board remuneration to the company's Board of Directors on January 31, 2024, at the latest.
Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com,twitter.com/metsoofficial
