Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document

Metal prices have trended down but remain high historically
Market volatility possible due to weakening global economy
We are well positioned:
Significant aftermarket potential
Active brownfield investments
Sustainable and digital solutions increase demand
Electrification drives demand for massive investments in metals production
2
September 15, 2022
Achievements since the merger
Good orders development since 2021. Sales growth and Consumables profitability improvement driving segment margin
Pre-merger
Orders Sales aEBITA-%
Minerals segment's rolling 12-months orders (M€), sales (M€), aEBITA-%
3
September 15, 2022
Highlights
Strong order growth supported by full flowsheet offering
Planet Positive products
Sales catching up with orders
Opportunities from sales synergies
Cost inflation matched with pricing; pressure in consumables
Accelerated aftermarket business
Initiatives on commercial excellence, productization, supply chain & manufacturing
Strong order growth; significant aftermarket potential
Faster than peer/competitor order growth
Significant aftermarket potential
180
Rolling 12-month orders, Minerals segment
Rolling 12-month Sales Split
Capital & Aftermarket, Minerals segment
170
160
150
29%
30%
33%
42%
45%
47%
140
130
Indexed to Q3 2020
120
110
71%
70%
67%
58%
55%
53%
100
90
80
Weir
Epiroc
Sandvik
M:O
FLSmidth
Sandvik
Q3 2020
Q4 20
Q1 2021
Q2 21
Q3 2021
Q4 21
Q1 2022
Q2 22
Minerals
Mining
Minerals
Mining +
Rock
MO Minerals
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
and Rock
TK Mining
Processing
Solutions
(estimate)
FLSmidth Mining
Sandvik Rock Processing
Capital
Weir Minerals
Epiroc
Aftermarket
Based on public competitor information (annual reports, CMD materials)
The data is based on respective company's quarterly and annual reports as well as Capital Market Days materials. For TK Mining the data is based on Day 1 TK Mining Update presentation. Sales and order intake figures are converted to EUR with MO internal rates for income statement for respective period for all companies excluding Weir. Weir restates sales and order intake numbers at average exchange rates.
4
September 15, 2022
Towards 20% aEBITA
Our targets
Grow
faster than
market
aEBITA
20%
Our performance
Orders
CAGR 16.4%
Q2/2020-Q2/2022
aEBITA 13.6%
LTM Q2/2022
Margin drivers
Leading offering & customer value
Planet Positive & intelligent full flowsheet offering
Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:11:05 UTC.