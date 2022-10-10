Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:48 2022-10-10 am EDT
7.122 EUR   -0.31%
Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document
PU
10/05Metso Outotec Signs $16 Million Filter Service Contract With Platinum Producer
MT
10/05Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver filter services to platinum plants in Africa
PU
Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document

10/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Minerals: Profitable growth & customer success

Markku Teräsvasara, President, Minerals

Sami Takaluoma, President, Services

Heikki Metsälä, President, Consumables

Capital Markets Day

September 15, 2022

Minerals market sentiment

  • Market activity is expected to remain strong
  • Metal prices have trended down but remain high historically
  • Market volatility possible due to weakening global economy

We are well positioned:

  • Significant aftermarket potential
  • Active brownfield investments
  • Sustainable and digital solutions increase demand
  • Electrification drives demand for massive investments in metals production

2

September 15, 2022

Achievements since the merger

Good orders development since 2021. Sales growth and Consumables profitability improvement driving segment margin

Pre-merger

Orders Sales aEBITA-%

Minerals segment's rolling 12-months orders (M€), sales (M€), aEBITA-%

3

September 15, 2022

Highlights

  • Strong order growth supported by full flowsheet offering
  • Planet Positive products
  • Sales catching up with orders
  • Opportunities from sales synergies
  • Cost inflation matched with pricing; pressure in consumables
  • Accelerated aftermarket business
  • Initiatives on commercial excellence, productization, supply chain & manufacturing

Strong order growth; significant aftermarket potential

Faster than peer/competitor order growth

Significant aftermarket potential

180

Rolling 12-month orders, Minerals segment

Rolling 12-month Sales Split

Capital & Aftermarket, Minerals segment

170

160

150

29%

30%

33%

42%

45%

47%

140

130

Indexed to Q3 2020

120

110

71%

70%

67%

58%

55%

53%

100

90

80

Weir

Epiroc

Sandvik

M:O

FLSmidth

Sandvik

Q3 2020

Q4 20

Q1 2021

Q2 21

Q3 2021

Q4 21

Q1 2022

Q2 22

Minerals

Mining

Minerals

Mining +

Rock

MO Minerals

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions

and Rock

TK Mining

Processing

Solutions

(estimate)

FLSmidth Mining

Sandvik Rock Processing

Capital

Weir Minerals

Epiroc

Aftermarket

Based on public competitor information (annual reports, CMD materials)

The data is based on respective company's quarterly and annual reports as well as Capital Market Days materials. For TK Mining the data is based on Day 1 TK Mining Update presentation. Sales and order intake figures are converted to EUR with MO internal rates for income statement for respective period for all companies excluding Weir. Weir restates sales and order intake numbers at average exchange rates.

4

September 15, 2022

Towards 20% aEBITA

Our targets

Grow

faster than

market

aEBITA

20%

Our performance

Orders

CAGR 16.4%

Q2/2020-Q2/2022

aEBITA 13.6%

LTM Q2/2022

Margin drivers

Leading offering & customer value

  • Planet Positive & intelligent full flowsheet offering
  • Improving aftermarket captivity
  • Continuous productization improving margins & reducing risks

Commercial excellence & efficiency improvement

  • Improving commercial excellence
  • Restoring consumables profitability
  • Aftermarket supply chain and procurement development

5

September 15, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 188 M 5 072 M 5 072 M
Net income 2022 312 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 444 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 5 898 M 5 766 M 5 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 992
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,14 €
Average target price 10,10 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-23.58%5 766
PACCAR, INC.-0.66%30 488
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-24.81%19 534
KOMATSU LTD.0.84%17 696
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.58%16 818
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-29.82%16 690