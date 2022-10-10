Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document

Strong order growth; significant aftermarket potential

Faster than peer/competitor order growth Significant aftermarket potential 180 Rolling 12-month orders, Minerals segment Rolling 12-month Sales Split Capital & Aftermarket, Minerals segment 170 160 150 29% 30% 33% 42% 45% 47% 140 130 Indexed to Q3 2020 120 110 71% 70% 67% 58% 55% 53% 100 90 80 Weir Epiroc Sandvik M:O FLSmidth Sandvik Q3 2020 Q4 20 Q1 2021 Q2 21 Q3 2021 Q4 21 Q1 2022 Q2 22 Minerals Mining Minerals Mining + Rock MO Minerals Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Rock TK Mining Processing Solutions (estimate) FLSmidth Mining Sandvik Rock Processing Capital Weir Minerals Epiroc Aftermarket Based on public competitor information (annual reports, CMD materials)

The data is based on respective company's quarterly and annual reports as well as Capital Market Days materials. For TK Mining the data is based on Day 1 TK Mining Update presentation. Sales and order intake figures are converted to EUR with MO internal rates for income statement for respective period for all companies excluding Weir. Weir restates sales and order intake numbers at average exchange rates.