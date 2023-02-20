Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document 02/20/2023 | 04:30am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields transcript Q4/22 Metso Outotec conference call 17.2.2023 Juha Rouhiainen: Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Juha from Metso Outotec Investor Relations. I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we discuss Metso Outotec fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, which were published earlier today. We will have the usual agenda with the presentation given by our President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo, and CFO, Eeva Sipila, after which we'll be taking your questions. As you can see from our slide deck, we have the slide discussing forward looking statements there in the beginning. With these words I'll be handing over to Pekka to start the presentation. Please, go ahead. Pekka Vauramo: Thanks, Juha. Welcome to this, our fourth quarter results call. We had a strong fourth quarter, strong finish of the year, which if I look back is somewhat exceptional because we normally have had a dip in the fourth quarter, but last year the execution was solid throughout the year until the last day of December. Therefore, the quarter was strong altogether. The market was very active, and if you remember our numerous press releases during the quarter, especially in December. Our order intake was strong, and it was mainly consisting of medium sized and small orders. Three orders exceeding 50 million were also recorded during the quarter, but I think that's over our normal number of let's say, bigger orders that we booked in a month. Solid activity in smaller orders. Also, high sales growth, and I think it's also worthwhile at this moment to mention that growth, both in orders and in sales, were 99 percent organic. Pekka Vauramo: M&A impact is very minor. M&A impact in the numbers, and worthwhile to mention that all the comparison numbers include in 2021 also our Russian sales and orders, and we have not eliminated them away. If we did that one then of course, the growth percentages would be even higher than what they are in these coming comparisons. Adjusted EBITA, 14.82 percent, two percentage points more than a year before, the same margin as we delivered in the third quarter of the year. If you recall the second quarter where we had major currency headwinds. We've been solidly on this level the past three quarters of the year. We're making progress in sustainability in many areas. Internally, we're looking into our plants and operations, and delivering good steps towards cleaner operations there. Then externally, our Planet Positive sales is growing very rapidly at this moment. During the year, the cash flow has been the weak point in our performance, but we did turn the corner in the fourth quarter and delivered a cash flow which was equal to our adjusted EBITA at the end of the year. Pekka Vauramo: Then looking at the group numbers as such, orders received grew by nearly 300 million to 1.59 billion, a growth of 21 percent. Let's remember the Russia impact here, which without Russia the growth would have been much bigger, plus then the fact that it's all organic growth. Sales growth, we grew to 1.43 million from 1.3, a growth of 12 percent. Solid growth there as well. Adjusted EBITA, 212 million, 30 percent growth over last year, This speech-to-text was created by www.amberscript.com transcript and the margins 14.8, and last year comparison number for the same quarter, 12.8. Very strong growth on that line as well. Operating profit 185, 130 in last year and 12.9 percent of the sales. Earnings per share 16 cents, and last year same quarter 11 cents, and cash flow 212 for the quarter. Pekka Vauramo: Then if we look at the full year numbers, Orders just exceeded 6 billion, 11 percent growth. Here especially we see the impact of Russia. All Organic Asset sales growth of about 1 billion, 25 percent altogether, adjusted EBITA 731 up 34 percent from year before representing 13.8 percent, nearly one percent higher than a year before, and operating profit, 504. Here the 150 million provision that we made for Russia in last year in the second quarter is visible and reduces that number then accordingly. EPS for the full year for the continuing operations, 40 cents, and 35 cents last year, and here as well, the 150 million provisions for Russia is clearly visible. Without that one, I think the EPS would have been somewhere in the ballpark of 50, closer to 60 cents, and cash flow for the full year 322, thanks to stronger cash flow, cash conversion in the fourth quarter. On the graph we see the dividend history and proposal for this year. Now, the proposal that we do put forward for the AGM is 30-euro cents payable in two parts as before, representing a clear growth from year before. Pekka Vauramo: Then when we look at the segments, we only have the quarterly numbers here, but really strong performance on all lines from aggregates. When we look at orders, we've been flagging a little bit softness in European market earlier. European market has performed better than what we expected. It is not back to normal yet, but it's clearly better than what we thought it would be. Then, of course, depending on the next few months development in Europe, we see then this positive trend either to continue or not to continue, but uncertainty is there. The war is still there, and those reasons are in place. So far it has not affected as heavily as we thought. We saw increase in orders. Orders then was roughly 10 percent growth on order line. Pekka Vauramo: Markets in North America continue to be very strong. We've been actively managing the inflation through many means by being cost conscious and active in the pricing front, and that is, of course, visible in all lines of our operation. I'll continue with the same comment that we've been ahead of the inflation with our actions in cost and pricing side, and that is visible in the aggregates results very clearly. Strong growth in the Equipment orders. Services declined slightly in the quarter, a quarter that five percent represents quickly calculated about 5 million drop in sales. One should not read too much about that five percent negative development in Service line. Sales stronger growth than Orders. This was really delivering the backlog and executing that part. It was done in a solid way. Services' share now 30 percent as it was 32. This was because of faster growth of Equipment sales than the Services. Pekka Vauramo: Adjusted EBITA nearly doubled from year before and margin reach 16.2 for the segment in the quarter, and it was 10.6 last year, so, very strong improvement. We had some one-time issue last year so that depressed a little bit the numbers, but nevertheless the performance improvement was strong in the aggregates and it's really in a good phase of the development at this moment. Well managed, well executed business with very strong integration capabilities of the number of bigger and smaller companies that we have acquired over the past three, four years into our aggregate segment. Pekka Vauramo: In the Minerals, the quarter, we saw an order growth, strong order growth. Here especially, the Russia impact is in Minerals and to some extent in Metals, but mostly so in our Mineral segment, and we need to read the numbers against that fact. We were able to compensate both the order line and the sales line from other markets because our capabilities to deliver to Russia were very limited. We only delivered those things after 24th of February that we were committed through our wind down agreements. We did not book any new orders, as we have said, and of course, we have been very strict and careful that we haven't delivered anything that is restricted, and we have not dealt with any of the sanctioned customers in Russia. Therefore, good performance, very strong performance. Pekka Vauramo: We actively took actions in other parts of the world in order to secure good compensation for the last part of the business in other areas. Sales, we saw Equipment sales declining slightly, seven percent, and that was because of the Russia wind down. At the same time, the Services growth was strong in there, and Services share was 62 percent of the sales in the Mineral segment during the quarter. Adjusted EBITA grew by almost 40 million margin, 15.8, which is almost three percentage points higher than year before. We really see and feel all the final synergies that we did achieve through integration. Naturally the volume development was positive, despite the fact that Russia was taken out of the equation early in the year. Here as well, we've been able successfully to mitigate the increase of our input costs, and that is, of course, visible in the results as well. Pekka Vauramo: Metal segment, good strong growth in the orders, includes one bigger order there, and then a solid flow of smaller orders. Healthy activity and those activities are continuing in the Metal side. Execution of the order book 120 million, 25 million sales, almost 20 million growth from last year. Services share increasing, some good activities we've been able to initiate in the Services side, and now Services represent 18 percent of the Metal sales and contributing of course, to the successful turnaround of Metals. Pekka Vauramo: Adjusted EBITA 15 million, last year 21 million. We did not have any sort of major provision releases as we had year before. That made the number last year higher than what the fourth quarter number now was. This was more sort of operational fully than the comparison a year before 12.4 percent margin, thanks to good growth and also well mitigated costs in the projects that we delivered in the Metal side. Pekka Vauramo: With this one, I'll hand it over to Eeva for a more detailed number review, and then I'll come back with some other things after that. Eeva Sipilä: Thank you, Pekka. Good morning, good afternoon, on my behalf as well to everybody. Pekka already presented our strong operative figures. Eeva Sipilä: I'll focus my comments on the items after adjusted EBITA. As adjustments, we recorded a negative 10 million euros in the quarter at the group level. However, you may have noted in the notes section that we had a sizable negative in Minerals, and a sizable positive in the group. These both relate to the Russia wind down. Originally the 150 million provision was made on group level at the end of June. By year end, as we have progressed and settled customer by customer, we have transferred the provision for use into the segments, mainly Minerals where the actual project related inventories and AR have been booked and need to be written off. Of course, they're there as well. We had 65 million euros of the provision left at year end, waiting for the final wind down activities. Eeva Sipilä: This, we are confident, will suffice. Net financial expenses are slightly up quarter on quarter and more visibly year over year, reflecting somewhat higher gross debt and interest costs in today's market. Our effective tax rate for the year ended at the lower end of our target range at 25 percent, where the figure for 2021 was 24 percent. Our Earnings Per Share for continuing operations was 16 cents for the fourth quarter, and 40 cents for the full year. The full year figure, including a loss in discontinued operations. Then the number including the discontinued operations was 13 cents for the quarter. Moving to our balance sheet. Total assets are up some 900 million from the beginning of the year, but down 70 million from the Q3 end. M&A in the year consisted of two small acquisitions which had limited impact on our balance sheet. Net debt at the end of the year was 684 million euros, so, an inch down from the end of September. Eeva Sipilä: The story of 2022 was really the growth in net working capital from 29 percent of sales in 2021 to 36 percent. Supply chain challenges and inflation led to a significant over half a billion euro increase in our inventories. Accounts receivable and payables were both up as well, but in smaller proportion, receivables grew much less than sales, representing 16 percent of sales in 2021. They were down to 15 percent of sales in 2022. However, importantly, as Pekka also already referred to, we were able to change course during Q4 and our inventories decreased by 40 million euros during the quarter. As supply chain challenges have reduced, we have been able to take down our buffer stocks, and whilst the impact in the quarter was rather small, it was nevertheless important to stabilize and improve. Eeva Sipilä: It had any direct impact, the positive impact on our cash flow. Also, good to remember that the decrease in euros is reduced because of the price component continuing to increase until year end. The volume reduction in inventories was somewhat more. This speech-to-text was created by www.amberscript.com transcript Looking back at the inventory growth during 2022, I would say it was more 5050 volume and price, whereas earlier in the year we communicated it was roughly in the 60 percent volume, 40 percent price split. Eeva Sipilä: Cash flow in the fourth quarter was a clear improvement from the earlier quarters, whilst the net working capital change was still a slight 36 million negative. However, our net cash from operations before financial items and taxes was 212 million for the quarter, contributing nicely to bring the full year figure up to the 320 22 million. Clearly, the full year number is only half of the 2021 level, as the negative change in net working capital really consumed quite a bit of cash in 22. Then maybe a point just for the sake of clarity, the other items in this chart. They mostly relate to the Russia wind down. The negative provision affects the profit for the year. However, when the vast majority is non- cash write downs, the negative impact is neutralized from a cash point of view in these other items row. Eeva Sipilä: Moving then to my final slide and main points on the financial position. During the fourth quarter, we issued a new 300-million-euro bond while also making a tender offer for the outstanding 2024 bond. Of that, 103 million was purchased back. Now, these transactions improved our maturity profile significantly. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, we signed a new 100-million-euro term loan, and 50 million RDA loan, of which the former was drawn during the quarter. Liquidity at the end of the year was more than 100 million euros higher than at the start of the year. Debt to capital stands at 33 percent. Finally, there were no updates on our ratings in the quarter. With that, I would hand it back to our president and CEO, Pekka, please. Pekka Vauramo: Okay, thanks, Eeva. I'll sort of have a few notes on our strategy, sustainability, and then finally, outlook before going to the Q&A. Pekka Vauramo: Already mentioned that we saw very strong growth of our Planet Positive offerings, and this is clearly a sign that our efforts to launch more and more Planet Positive products and solutions is really a right direction to go. We continue to launch new products, 30 products altogether during the year. Of course, the digital part is even more strongly present now, and we see that there is much further potential to improve the results through improving quality with digital solutions for our customers processes. We've also signed several partnerships for developing mainly decarbonized steel production. Therefore, we also took a decision to invest in Circored pilot plant to make tests with hydrogen based direct reduction of fine iron ore. Pekka Vauramo: We do see activities around the decarbonized and hydrogen based direct reduction growing at this moment. These are of course, very early phase developments, but clearly a direction where the rod and steel industry are headed. We also saw several orders with significant Planet Positive content battery metals activities, high ordering activity, but

