  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSO   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(METSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:40:01 2023-05-29 am EDT
10.15 EUR   -0.29%
08:19aMetso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document
03:25aMetso Commences Work on EUR37 Million Polymer Filter Plate Factory in Mexico
05/11Metso to Upgrade Machining Process at Finnish Facility
Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document

05/29/2023 | 08:19am EDT
Investor presentation

June 2023

Forward looking statements

It should be noted that certain statements herein which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding expectations for general economic development and the market situation, expectations for customer industry profitability and investment willingness, expectations for company growth, development and profitability and the realization of synergy benefits and cost savings, and statements preceded by "expects", "estimates", "forecasts" or similar expressions, are forward looking statements. These statements are based on current decisions and plans and currently known factors. They involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results to materially differ from the results currently expected by the company.

Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  1. general economic conditions, including fluctuations in exchange rates and interest levels which influence the operating environment and profitability of customers and thereby the orders received by the company and their margins
  2. the competitive situation, especially significant technological solutions developed by competitors
  3. the company's own operating conditions, such as the success of production, product development and project management and their continuous development and improvement
  4. the success of pending and future acquisitions and restructuring.

2

Metso - Enabling sustainable modern life

Megatrends

Vision

Top priorities

Urbanization

To be customers' number one choice for sustainable

Financial performance

Electrification

use of Earth's natural resources. Together we deliver

Customer success

Sustainability

service, reliability, innovation and results - safely.

Sustainability

Resource scarcity

Performance culture

Brand promise

We are the partner for positive change

A G G R E G A T E S | M I N E R A L S | M E T A L S | S E R V I C E S | C O N S U M A B L E S

Values

High ambition

Customer

Getting it done

Open and

- always

in center

- together

honest

3

Enabling sustainable modern life

5.345+

billion euro

countries we

sales in 2022

operate in

16,000+90+

employees

nationalities

30

locations with R&D, testing or laboratory capabilities

4

VISION:

To be customers' number one choice for sustainable use of Earth's natural resources. Together we deliver service, reliability, innovation and results - safely.

Our businesses

Aggregates

Minerals

Service

Consumables

Metals

Largest global

Comprehensive

Spare parts and

Widest range of

Smelting

supplier of

offer covering the

professional

products on the

business part

whole process

of the core;

crushers

services

market

two other

businesses will

be sold

5

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 12:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 803 M 6 211 M 6 211 M
Net income 2023 585 M 626 M 626 M
Net Debt 2023 376 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 8 412 M 9 004 M 9 004 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 17 015
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,18 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ5.91%9 004
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 257
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.88%25 015
KOMATSU LTD.17.91%22 802
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.58%20 894
EXOR N.V.14.03%19 196
