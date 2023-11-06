Investor presentation

November 2023

Forward looking statements

It should be noted that certain statements herein which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding expectations for general economic development and the market situation, expectations for customer industry profitability and investment willingness, expectations for company growth, development and profitability and the realization of synergy benefits and cost savings, and statements preceded by "expects", "estimates", "forecasts" or similar expressions, are forward looking statements. These statements are based on current decisions and plans and currently known factors. They involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results to materially differ from the results currently expected by the company.

Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  1. general economic conditions, including fluctuations in exchange rates and interest levels which influence the operating environment and profitability of customers and thereby the orders received by the company and their margins
  2. the competitive situation, especially significant technological solutions developed by competitors
  3. the company's own operating conditions, such as the success of production, product development and project management and their continuous development and improvement
  4. the success of pending and future acquisitions and restructuring.

Metso - Enabling sustainable modern life

Megatrends

Vision

Top priorities

Urbanization

To be customers' number one choice for sustainable

Financial performance

Electrification

use of Earth's natural resources. Together we deliver

Customer success

Sustainability

service, reliability, innovation and results - safely.

Sustainability

Resource scarcity

Performance culture

Brand promise

We are the partner for positive change

A G G R E G A T E S | M I N E R A L S | M E T A L S | S E R V I C E S | C O N S U M A B L E S

Values

High ambition

Customer

Getting it done

Open and

- always

in center

- together

honest

Enabling sustainable modern life

5.345+

billion euro

countries we

sales in 2022

operate in

16,000+90+

employees

nationalities

30

locations with R&D, testing or laboratory capabilities

VISION:

To be customers' number one choice for sustainable use of Earth's natural resources. Together we deliver service, reliability, innovation and results - safely.

Our businesses

Aggregates

Minerals

Service

Consumables

Metals

Largest global

Comprehensive

Spare parts and

Widest range of

Smelting

supplier of

offer covering the

professional

products on the

business part

whole process

of the core;

crushers

services

market

two other

businesses will

be sold

We will deliver shareholder value through various means

Growth

Delivery of synergies

Reducing volatility

Improving profitability

Offering competitive

Strengthening of

dividend

balance sheet

Metso investment highlights

Leading

offering in

Committed to

aggregates and

Industry leader in

Strong aftermarket

further

mining with full

sustainability and

presence &

improvement of

flowsheet

technology

capability

profitability

Metso key financials 2022

Sales

EUR 5.3 billion

Planet Positive sales

EUR 1,338

million

Services share of sales

49%

Sales by segment

Sales by geography

9%

Aggregates

15%

Europe

27%

Minerals

23%

North and Central

Metals

17%

America

Asia Pacific

23%

South America

and Africa

64%

22%

Middle-East and

India

Adjusted EBITA

EUR 731 million / 13.8%

Performance culture

Financial performance

Progress: 80 %

Progress: 95 %

Strategy implemented via TOP Priorities

Industry

leader

Sustainability

Customer success

Progress: 80 %

Progress: 60 %

Financial targets support our value creation

Adjusted EBITA- margin of

>15%

Q2/23:

16.6%

over the cycle

Dividend payout of at least

50%

2022:

of earnings per share

83%

Maintaining

Investment Grade

Baa2/

BBB

credit rating

Progress in sustainability in

alignment with the

On

1.5°Ctrack

commitment

