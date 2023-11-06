Investor presentation
Metso - Enabling sustainable modern life
Megatrends
Vision
Top priorities
Urbanization
To be customers' number one choice for sustainable
Financial performance
Electrification
use of Earth's natural resources. Together we deliver
Customer success
Sustainability
service, reliability, innovation and results - safely.
Sustainability
Resource scarcity
Performance culture
Brand promise
We are the partner for positive change
A G G R E G A T E S | M I N E R A L S | M E T A L S | S E R V I C E S | C O N S U M A B L E S
Values
High ambition
Customer
Getting it done
Open and
- always
in center
- together
honest
Enabling sustainable modern life
5.345+
billion euro
countries we
sales in 2022
operate in
16,000+90+
employees
nationalities
30
locations with R&D, testing or laboratory capabilities
VISION:
To be customers' number one choice for sustainable use of Earth's natural resources. Together we deliver service, reliability, innovation and results - safely.
Our businesses
Aggregates
Minerals
Service
Consumables
Metals
Largest global
Comprehensive
Spare parts and
Widest range of
Smelting
supplier of
offer covering the
professional
products on the
business part
whole process
of the core;
crushers
services
market
two other
businesses will
be sold
We will deliver shareholder value through various means
Growth
Delivery of synergies
Reducing volatility
Improving profitability
Offering competitive
Strengthening of
dividend
balance sheet
Metso investment highlights
Leading
offering in
Committed to
aggregates and
Industry leader in
Strong aftermarket
further
mining with full
sustainability and
presence &
improvement of
flowsheet
technology
capability
profitability
Metso key financials 2022
Sales
EUR 5.3 billion
Planet Positive sales
EUR 1,338
million
Services share of sales
49%
Sales by segment
Sales by geography
9%
Aggregates
15%
Europe
27%
Minerals
23%
North and Central
Metals
17%
America
Asia Pacific
23%
South America
and Africa
64%
22%
Middle-East and
India
Adjusted EBITA
EUR 731 million / 13.8%
Performance culture
Financial performance
Progress: 80 %
Progress: 95 %
Strategy implemented via TOP Priorities
Industry
leader
Sustainability
Customer success
Progress: 80 %
Progress: 60 %
Financial targets support our value creation
Adjusted EBITA- margin of
>15%
Q2/23:
16.6%
over the cycle
Dividend payout of at least
50%
2022:
of earnings per share
83%
Maintaining
Investment Grade
Baa2/
BBB
credit rating
Progress in sustainability in
alignment with the
On
1.5°Ctrack
commitment
