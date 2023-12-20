Press release December 20, 2023

Metso has signed a distribution agreement with Future Tech Service (FTS), a new distribution partner in South Korea, to strengthen its Asia Pacific distributor network. FTS will cover the market for machine equipment, parts, and services. The agreement enables FTS to deliver the Metso crushing equipment and services exclusively in South Korea.

"In taking our Korean business to an exciting new direction, we are especially pleased to be teaming up with the FTS team. Customers can expect a high degree of attention and service from FTS, backed up by Metso's global strength," says Shaun Fanning, Vice President, responsible for Aggregates Asia Pacific Distribution Management in Metso.

"We have known about the high performance and reliability of Metso's products for a long time. The FTS team will further enhance the trust and reputation that Metso has built over a long period of time in the Korean market and become a reliable business partner within the customer base," says Mr. Shim Sang Cheol, President of FTS.

