Q2 and Half-Year Review 2024

President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024

Q2/24 highlights

Market activity in line with expectations

Resilient adjusted EBITA margin

of 16.9%

Headwind in orders and sales

Positive development in cash flow

July 24, 2024

Group Q2/2024 key figures

EUR million

Q2/2024

Q2/2023 Change %

Orders received

1,162

1,344

-14

Sales

1,214

1,396

-13

Adjusted EBITA

205

238

-14

% of sales

16.9

17.1

-

Operating profit

195

222

-12

% of sales

16.1

15.9

-

Earnings per share, continuing

0.16

0.18

-11

operations, EUR

Cash flow from operations

152

62

143

Group orders, sales and adj. EBITA

EUR million

2,000

17.1

16.1

16.8

16.5

16.9

1,500

1,3441,396

1,319

1,342

1,361

1,191

1,232

1,217

1,214

1,162

1,000

500

0

Q2/2023

Q3/2023

Q4/2023

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Orders received, EUR million

Sales, EUR million

Adjusted EBITA, % of sales

July 24, 2024

Aggregates profitability remains solid

  • Orders received EUR 314 million (EUR 330 million)
    • Market activity on Q1 level; lower y-o-y
    • N-Amobile equipment market challenging
    • Equipment orders -5%, services -3%
  • Sales EUR 331 million (EUR 386 million)
    • Decline due to lower backlog
    • Services share 33% (28%)
  • Adjusted EBITA EUR 55 million (EUR 66 million)
    • Margin of 16.6% (17.0%)
    • Cost management and sales mix partially offset the impact of lower sales

EUR million

500

17.0

17.3

16.2

17.0

16.6

386

400

365

300

330

308

297

289

303

314

331

269

200

100

0

Q2/2023 Q3/2023 Q4/2023 Q1/2024 Q2/2024

Orders received, EUR million

Sales, EUR million

Adjusted EBITA, % of sales

July 24, 2024

Minerals showing resilient performance

  • Orders EUR 847 million (EUR 1,014 million)
    • Unchanged market activity with delayed customer decision-making
    • Equipment orders -34% ; services -6%
  • Sales EUR 883 million (EUR 1,010 million)
    • Services -7%, equipment -22%
    • Services share 66% (62%)
  • Adjusted EBITA EUR 152 million (EUR 184 million)
    • Margin of 17.3% (18.2%)
    • Cost management and sales mix partially offset the impact of lower sales

EUR million

1,500

18.2

17.2

17.0

17.5

17.3

1,014 1,010

1,011

1,052

997

1,000

935

922

914

847

883

500

0

Q2/2023

Q3/2023

Q4/2023

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Orders received, EUR million

Sales, EUR million

Adjusted EBITA, % of sales

July 24, 2024

Group Income Statement

EUR million

Q2/2024

Q2/2023

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q2/2023

2023

EUR

0.20

Sales

1,214

1,396

2,431

2,729

5,390

Adj. EBITA

205

238

405

449

887

0.15

Adj. EBITA, %

16.9

17.1

16.7

16.5

16.5

Operating profit

195

222

383

416

805

0.10

Operating profit, %

16.1

15.9

15.8

15.2

14.9

0.05

Net financial expenses

-16

-20

-38

-32

-80

Profit before taxes

180

202

345

384

724

0.00

Income taxes

-45

-52

-86

-96

-187

Profit for the period,

134

151

259

288

537

continuing operations

Earnings per share,

0.16

0.18

0.31

0.34

0.65

continuing operations, EUR

Profit for the period

129

152

250

286

546

Earnings per share

0.18 0.18

0.17

0.16

0.16 0.16

0.15

0.15 0.15

0.14

Q2/2023

Q3/2023

Q4/2023

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Earnings per share, continuing operations, EUR

Earnings per share, reported, EUR

July 24, 2024

