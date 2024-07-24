Q2 and Half-Year Review 2024
President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä July 24, 2024
Agenda
01
02
03
04
Results in brief
Financials
Sustainability and outlook
Q&A
July 24, 2024
01
Results in brief
Pekka Vauramo
President and CEO
Q2/24 highlights
Market activity in line with expectations
Resilient adjusted EBITA margin
of 16.9%
Headwind in orders and sales
Positive development in cash flow
July 24, 2024
Group Q2/2024 key figures
EUR million
Q2/2024
Q2/2023 Change %
Orders received
1,162
1,344
-14
Sales
1,214
1,396
-13
Adjusted EBITA
205
238
-14
% of sales
16.9
17.1
-
Operating profit
195
222
-12
% of sales
16.1
15.9
-
Earnings per share, continuing
0.16
0.18
-11
operations, EUR
Cash flow from operations
152
62
143
Group orders, sales and adj. EBITA
EUR million
2,000
17.1
16.1
16.8
16.5
16.9
1,500
1,3441,396
1,319
1,342
1,361
1,191
1,232
1,217
1,214
1,162
1,000
500
0
Q2/2023
Q3/2023
Q4/2023
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Orders received, EUR million
Sales, EUR million
Adjusted EBITA, % of sales
July 24, 2024
Aggregates profitability remains solid
- Orders received EUR 314 million (EUR 330 million)
- Market activity on Q1 level; lower y-o-y
- N-Amobile equipment market challenging
- Equipment orders -5%, services -3%
- Sales EUR 331 million (EUR 386 million)
- Decline due to lower backlog
- Services share 33% (28%)
- Adjusted EBITA EUR 55 million (EUR 66 million)
- Margin of 16.6% (17.0%)
- Cost management and sales mix partially offset the impact of lower sales
EUR million
500
17.0
17.3
16.2
17.0
16.6
386
400
365
300
330
308
297
289
303
314
331
269
200
100
0
Q2/2023 Q3/2023 Q4/2023 Q1/2024 Q2/2024
Orders received, EUR million
Sales, EUR million
Adjusted EBITA, % of sales
July 24, 2024
Minerals showing resilient performance
- Orders EUR 847 million (EUR 1,014 million)
- Unchanged market activity with delayed customer decision-making
- Equipment orders -34% ; services -6%
- Sales EUR 883 million (EUR 1,010 million)
- Services -7%, equipment -22%
- Services share 66% (62%)
- Adjusted EBITA EUR 152 million (EUR 184 million)
- Margin of 17.3% (18.2%)
- Cost management and sales mix partially offset the impact of lower sales
EUR million
1,500
18.2
17.2
17.0
17.5
17.3
1,014 1,010
1,011
1,052
997
1,000
935
922
914
847
883
500
0
Q2/2023
Q3/2023
Q4/2023
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Orders received, EUR million
Sales, EUR million
Adjusted EBITA, % of sales
July 24, 2024
02
Financials in details
Eeva Sipilä
CFO
Group Income Statement
EUR million
Q2/2024
Q2/2023
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q2/2023
2023
EUR
0.20
Sales
1,214
1,396
2,431
2,729
5,390
Adj. EBITA
205
238
405
449
887
0.15
Adj. EBITA, %
16.9
17.1
16.7
16.5
16.5
Operating profit
195
222
383
416
805
0.10
Operating profit, %
16.1
15.9
15.8
15.2
14.9
0.05
Net financial expenses
-16
-20
-38
-32
-80
Profit before taxes
180
202
345
384
724
0.00
Income taxes
-45
-52
-86
-96
-187
Profit for the period,
134
151
259
288
537
continuing operations
Earnings per share,
0.16
0.18
0.31
0.34
0.65
continuing operations, EUR
Profit for the period
129
152
250
286
546
Earnings per share
0.18 0.18
0.17
0.16
0.16 0.16
0.15
0.15 0.15
0.14
Q2/2023
Q3/2023
Q4/2023
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Earnings per share, continuing operations, EUR
Earnings per share, reported, EUR
July 24, 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Metso Oyj published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 06:02:04 UTC.