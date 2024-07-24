Metso Outotec Oyj specializes in the design, development, construction and maintenance of factories and equipment intended for the metallurgy and mining industries. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - mining (63.5%): crushing machines, screening machines, handling equipment, etc. ; - aggregates industry and quarrying (27.3%): production plants, stations, modules and equipment, crushing and screening equipment, handling equipment, etc.; - metal refining and processing (9.2%): extraction sites, non-ferrous concentrate baking units, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and precious metals foundries and refineries, grinders, floating machines, control and analysis systems, separators, iron processing into small balls units, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (1.5%), Europe (21%), North and Central America (22.9%), Asia/Pacific (22.4%), South America (17.3%), Africa/Middle East/India (14.9%).