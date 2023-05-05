Metso Outotec Oyj : Minutes of AGM 2023

Minutes no. 1/2023 Metso Outotec Corporation Annual General Meeting May 3, 2023 UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

remaining part of the profit for the financial year be retained and carried further in unrestricted equity.

According to the proposal of the Board of Directors, the dividend would be paid in two instalments as follows:

The first dividend instalment of EUR 0.15 per share would be paid to the shareholders who are registered as shareholders in the company's register of shareholders as maintained by

Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, May 5, 2023. The Board of Directors had proposed that the first dividend instalment be paid on May 12, 2023.

The second dividend instalment of EUR 0.15 per share would be paid in November 2023 to the shareholders who are registered as shareholders in the company's register of shareholders as maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date. The Board of Directors shall resolve on the dividend record date and the date of payment of the second dividend instalment in its meeting agreed to be held on October 26, 2023. Based on the current rules of the Finnish book-entry system, the dividend record date would be October 30, 2023 and the date of payment November 6, 2023.

It was noted that according to the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, a prerequisite for the distribution of funds is that the company is solvent, and that the distribution of funds will not cause the company to become insolvent. It was recorded that the Board of Directors will carry out this assessment regarding the payment of the second dividend instalment in connection with its payment. All the shares in the company will be entitled to a dividend with the exception of own shares held by the company on the relevant dividend record date.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share shall be paid for the financial year 2022 in two instalments and that the remaining part of the profit for the financial year shall be retained and carried further in unrestricted equity.

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year January 1 - December 31, 2022

It was noted that the discharging from liability for the financial year January 1 - December 31, 2022 concerns each individual who, during the said financial year, has served as a member of the Board of Directors or as the President and CEO of the company, i.e. the following persons:

Kari Stadigh, Chair of the Board of Directors Klaus Cawén, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors Christer Gardell, member of the Board of Directors Ian W. Pearce, member of the Board of Directors Emanuela Speranza, member of the Board of Directors Arja Talma, member of the Board of Directors

Antti Mäkinen, member of the Board of Directors

Brian Beamish, member of the Board of Directors as of April 21, 2022 Terhi Koipijärvi, member of the Board of Directors as of April 21, 2022 Pekka Vauramo, President and CEO