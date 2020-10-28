Metso Outotec Oyj : Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outotec until the end of 2023

Stock Exchange Release October 28, 2020 09:10:00 AM CET

Metso Outotec Corporation's stock exchange release on October 28, 2020, at 09:10 a.m. EET

Pekka Vauramo will continue as the President and CEO of Metso Outotec until the end of 2023. 'This is a unique opportunity to lead the integration of the two great companies into Metso Outotec and to develop Metso Outotec to become an industry leader. We are in the beginning of our integration journey and Metso Outotec has a lot of potential to increase the effectiveness of its operations and to serve its customers even better and in a more sustainable way,' says Pekka Vauramo.

'I´m pleased that President and CEO Pekka Vauramo will continue to lead Metso Outotec during this strategy period, providing continuation to the organization and the strategy implementation as well as securing that the well-started integration process will be finalized successfully,' says Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board of Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its pro forma sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.1 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec