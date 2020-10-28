Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Metso Outotec Oyj    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outotec until the end of 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:20am EDT
Stock Exchange ReleaseOctober 28, 2020 09:10:00 AM CET
Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outotec until the end of 2023

Metso Outotec Corporation's stock exchange release on October 28, 2020, at 09:10 a.m. EET

Pekka Vauramo will continue as the President and CEO of Metso Outotec until the end of 2023. 'This is a unique opportunity to lead the integration of the two great companies into Metso Outotec and to develop Metso Outotec to become an industry leader. We are in the beginning of our integration journey and Metso Outotec has a lot of potential to increase the effectiveness of its operations and to serve its customers even better and in a more sustainable way,' says Pekka Vauramo.

'I´m pleased that President and CEO Pekka Vauramo will continue to lead Metso Outotec during this strategy period, providing continuation to the organization and the strategy implementation as well as securing that the well-started integration process will be finalized successfully,' says Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board of Metso Outotec.

Further information:

Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board (contact: Juha Rouhiainen, VP, IR, tel. +358 50 4057984 or juha.rouhiainen@mogroup.com)

Metso Outotec Corporation

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. 

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its pro forma sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.1 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 07:19:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
03:20aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outo..
PU
03:20aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : publishes its new strategy and financial targets
PU
03:11aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outo..
AQ
03:10aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Interim Review January – September 2020
PU
03:06aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : publishes its new strategy and financial targets
AQ
03:01aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Interim Review January - September 2020
AQ
10/27METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : HPGR flanged roll kit with mechanical skew control is availa..
PU
10/23METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : and Boliden renew their service contract for the Aitik coppe..
PU
10/20METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : starts co-operation negotiations concerning its Tampere spar..
PU
10/20METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : launches next-generation HRCe high pressure grinding technol..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 248 M - -
Net income 2020 279 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 944 M 1 062 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 750
Free-Float -
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Vice Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group