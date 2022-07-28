Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-07-27 am EDT
7.390 EUR   -1.81%
02:08aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Solve IMI to represent Metso Outotec's pumps portfolio in Spain
PU
07/22TRANSCRIPT : Metso Outotec Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
07/22Metso Outotec's Half-Year Report January - June 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : Solve IMI to represent Metso Outotec's pumps portfolio in Spain

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Product newsJuly 28, 2022
Solve IMI to represent Metso Outotec's pumps portfolio in Spain

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on July 28, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has appointed Solve IMI SL as the new local distributor for the Metso Outotec pumps portfolio in Spain, effective July 2022.

Solve IMI offers a full scope of Metso Outotec's pumps solutions in Spain, supported by Solve IMI's technicians who have more than 20 years of experience with pumps. They will focus on enhancing the smoothness and reliability of service as well as fast pump repairs, providing high-quality technical support and spare parts services on top of the wide range of Metso Outotec pumps.

"We are very pleased to announce the partnership with Solve IMI," says Greg Dixon, Sales Director for Pumps at Metso Outotec, Europe. "This partnership allows us to extend our presence in multiple industry sectors within this important market. With Solve's local presence and extensive knowledge, we will be able to expand the level of support we give to our customers as well as increase our presence in industrial processes."

"Our target was to find a partner who could help us better serve our process industry customers requiring market-leading slurry pumping solutions. By having local inventories with an increased service capability provided by Solve IMI, we will be able to offer our customers world-class responsive service," adds JoseMuñoz Pelaez, Sales Manager for pumps at Metso Outotec, Iberia.

"We are glad to join the Metso Outotec family. Together, we will be able to serve our customers with a premium pump portfolio enabling high-quality performance, supported by easy assembly and installation made possible through IMI's experts," says Selene Guevara, CEO of Solve IMI.

Solve IMI was established in 2016 and has since become a leading company in Spain, providing technical support for pumps with their own engineering department for technical advice on slurry and other pumping solutions. Read more on their website: www.solveimi.com.

Find out more about Metso Outotec pump solutions on our website.

Further information:

Greg Dixon, Sales Director, Pumps, Europe, Metso Outotec, tel. +44 191 523 0120, email: greg.dixon(at)mogroup.com

Jose Muñoz Pelaez, Pump Sales Manager, Iberia, Metso Outotec, tel. +34 660 37 65 34, email: jose.p.munoz(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Selene Guevara, CEO, Solve IMI, tel. +34 946363245, email: selene(at)solveimi.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 142 M 5 210 M 5 210 M
Net income 2022 338 M 343 M 343 M
Net Debt 2022 439 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 6 124 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 15 992
Free-Float 82,8%
