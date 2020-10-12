Metso Outotec Oyj : Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Press Release October 12, 2020 01:00:00 PM CET

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on October 12, 2020, at 13:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec invites analysts, investors and bankers to its first virtual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. to approximately 4.30 p.m. EET.

At the CMD, Metso Outotec's management will discuss the new company, progress of the integration as well as the company's strategy and targets.

A more detailed program and link to the live webcast can be found at Metso Outotec's website: Capital Markets Day 2020. The presentation materials and recording of the event will be published afterwards on the same website.

Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3253.

Metso Outotec Corporation

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its illustrative combined sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec