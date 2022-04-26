Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/26 08:27:26 am EDT
8.233 EUR   +5.17%
08:13aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : and Panafrican Equipment Group to co-operate in Africa
PU
02:10aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : introduces a comprehensive Tailings Management Solutions portfolio
PU
04/25METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Minutes of the AGM 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : and Panafrican Equipment Group to co-operate in Africa

04/26/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Product newsApril 26, 2022
Metso Outotec and Panafrican Equipment Group to co-operate in Africa

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on April 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Metso Outotec and Panafrican Equipment Group have signed a distribution agreement for Metso Outotec's stationary and mobile crushing and screening equipment for the aggregates and mining contractors customers segments. The agreement covers Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, where Panafrican Equipment Group has already an extensive and established presence in the construction and mining businesses

"We believe that our co-operation with Panafrican Equipment Group will help us improve our service towards our customers who invest in equipment and also better support them in the aftermarket side. What we will offer is better agility, service and presence in the market," says Olli-Pekka Oksanen, SVP, Global Distribution Management in the Aggregates business area at Metso Outotec.

"Panafrican was seeking a comprehensive crushing solution to complement our product offering across all our markets. The Metso Outotec product line provides us with a product line that is the market leader in crushing and screening," says Scott McCaw, CEO of Panafrican Equipment Group.

About Panafrican Equipment group

The Panafrican Equipment Group is a recognized leader in providing Komatsu and AGCO equipment and aftersales support solutions in the markets we operate. With particular expertise in the large mining, light and alluvial mining, cement and aggregates, agriculture and forestry, civil and infrastructure and power and energy sectors. More information on their website.

Further information, please contact

Olli-Pekka Oksanen, Senior Vice President, Global Distribution Management, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 50 599 3300, email: olli-pekka.oksanen(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
08:13aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : and Panafrican Equipment Group to co-operate in Africa
PU
02:10aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : introduces a comprehensive Tailings Management Solutions portfolio
PU
04/25METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Minutes of the AGM 2022
PU
04/25Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
04/25METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Brian Beamish
AQ
04/25METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Klaus Cawén
AQ
04/25METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions -Christer Gardell
AQ
04/25METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Terhi Koipijärvi
AQ
04/25METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Arja Talma
AQ
04/25METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Kari Stadigh
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 013 M 5 371 M 5 371 M
Net income 2022 426 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2022 311 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 6 487 M 6 950 M 6 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 15 746
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,83 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-16.26%6 950
PACCAR, INC.-2.16%30 022
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.33%23 415
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.03%22 485
KOMATSU LTD.8.41%21 620
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.45%20 537