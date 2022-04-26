Metso Outotec Oyj : and Panafrican Equipment Group to co-operate in Africa

Product news April 26, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on April 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Metso Outotec and Panafrican Equipment Group have signed a distribution agreement for Metso Outotec's stationary and mobile crushing and screening equipment for the aggregates and mining contractors customers segments. The agreement covers Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, where Panafrican Equipment Group has already an extensive and established presence in the construction and mining businesses

"We believe that our co-operation with Panafrican Equipment Group will help us improve our service towards our customers who invest in equipment and also better support them in the aftermarket side. What we will offer is better agility, service and presence in the market," says Olli-Pekka Oksanen, SVP, Global Distribution Management in the Aggregates business area at Metso Outotec.

"Panafrican was seeking a comprehensive crushing solution to complement our product offering across all our markets. The Metso Outotec product line provides us with a product line that is the market leader in crushing and screening," says Scott McCaw, CEO of Panafrican Equipment Group.

About Panafrican Equipment group

The Panafrican Equipment Group is a recognized leader in providing Komatsu and AGCO equipment and aftersales support solutions in the markets we operate. With particular expertise in the large mining, light and alluvial mining, cement and aggregates, agriculture and forestry, civil and infrastructure and power and energy sectors. More information on their website.

Further information, please contact

Olli-Pekka Oksanen, Senior Vice President, Global Distribution Management, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 50 599 3300, email: olli-pekka.oksanen(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.