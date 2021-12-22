Metso Outotec Oyj : awarded EUR 150 million order for key technology to Boliden's Green Zinc Odda project in Norway

Press Release December 22, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on December 22, 2021, at 16:30 p.m. EET

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of key technology to the Boliden Odda zinc smelter expansion in western Norway. Approximately ninety percentof the EUR 150 million contract has been booked in Metals' Q4/2021 orders received and the rest in Minerals' Q4/2021 orders received.

With the expansion, Boliden Odda is planning to increase its annual production capacity of zinc metal from 200,000 to 350,000 tonnes. Several by-products will also be produced. The project is called Green Zinc Odda, and its energy consumption is based on fossil-free energy. Metso Outotec scope of delivery includes roasting and off-gas cleaning solutions and a sulphuric acid plant. Metso Outotec will also supply hydrometallurgical equipment and technology for calcine leaching, solid liquid separation, solution purification, as well as process and plant engineering and site services. Metso Outotec deliveries will take place in 2022-2024.

"We are very happy for being trusted with this order. The Green Zinc Odda project paves way for more sustainable zinc production and is yet another important milestone in the many years of collaboration between Boliden and Metso Outotec," says Jari Ålgars, President, Metals business area at Metso Outotec.

and by-product recovery from a wide range of primary zinc raw material. In the roasting process, even electrical power is produced as a by-product. Metso Outotec's industry-leading zinc processing technologies consist of several proprietary Planet Positive solutions. These sustainable and cost-efficient technologies and services enable efficient zinc

Find out more about our solutions and insights on mining and metals at mogroup.com.

Further information, please contact:

Jari Ålgars, President, Metals business area, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 2007, email: jari.algars(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec