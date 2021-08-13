Log in
Metso Outotec Oyj : complements the crusher head portfolio with the robust solution for large Nordberg crushers

08/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Product newsAugust 13, 2021
Metso Outotec complements the crusher head portfolio with the robust solution for large Nordberg crushers

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on August 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec introduces a new crusher head to complete the portfolio for Nordberg® MP800, MP1000, MP1250, HP800, and HP900 crushers. The Xtreme (forged) head is the most robust head on the market designed to handle the most demanding applications.

'Metso Outotec now has a complete range of crusher heads in the portfolio and our customers can choose the level of durability based on their application and needs. The new Xtreme forged head is the most reliable crusher head in the industry. The OEM design ensures optimal crushing even where equipment may be pushed beyond design limits,' says Chad Smallwood, SVP Crushing Products at Metso Outotec.

Increased reliability for the most extreme conditions

The new Xtreme head provides customers with an option for the most extreme conditions. The Xtreme head complements the Enhanced (heavy duty) head and the Elect (traditional cast) head in this comprehensive range of crusher heads.

The customer can match their price point and duty level to get the most life out of their components. Maximizing and extending the life of the components allows for a more sustainable operation overall.

Key benefits of the Xtreme head

  • Advanced geometrical features to assure consistent bearing loading within machine design parameters
  • Complete one-piece forged material
  • A sustainable design and capabilities to provide safe and reliable operations
  • Offers a 3-year warranty

Discover more about the Xtreme head and other crusher head alternatives at https://www.mogroup.com/portfolio/cone-crusher-upgrades/.

Metso Outotec has experience from hundreds of applications around the world and has an installed base of more than 10 000 crushers.

Further information, please contact:

Lucas Steiner, Vice President, Mining Crushers Products, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +1 262 717 2625, email: lucas.steiner(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
