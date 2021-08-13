Metso Outotec Oyj : complements the crusher head portfolio with the robust solution for large Nordberg crushers

Product news August 13, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on August 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec introduces a new crusher head to complete the portfolio for Nordberg® MP800, MP1000, MP1250, HP800, and HP900 crushers. The Xtreme (forged) head is the most robust head on the market designed to handle the most demanding applications.

'Metso Outotec now has a complete range of crusher heads in the portfolio and our customers can choose the level of durability based on their application and needs. The new Xtreme forged head is the most reliable crusher head in the industry. The OEM design ensures optimal crushing even where equipment may be pushed beyond design limits,' says Chad Smallwood, SVP Crushing Products at Metso Outotec.

Increased reliability for the most extreme conditions

The new Xtreme head provides customers with an option for the most extreme conditions. The Xtreme head complements the Enhanced (heavy duty) head and the Elect (traditional cast) head in this comprehensive range of crusher heads.

The customer can match their price point and duty level to get the most life out of their components. Maximizing and extending the life of the components allows for a more sustainable operation overall.

Key benefits of the Xtreme head

Advanced geometrical features to assure consistent bearing loading within machine design parameters

Complete one-piece forged material

A sustainable design and capabilities to provide safe and reliable operations

Offers a 3-year warranty

Discover more about the Xtreme head and other crusher head alternatives at https://www.mogroup.com/portfolio/cone-crusher-upgrades/.

Metso Outotec has experience from hundreds of applications around the world and has an installed base of more than 10 000 crushers.

Further information, please contact:

Lucas Steiner, Vice President, Mining Crushers Products, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +1 262 717 2625, email: lucas.steiner(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

