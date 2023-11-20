Press release November 20, 2023

Metso Corporation's press release on November 20, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Freeport-McMoRan has awarded Metso an order for the delivery of a state-of-the art tankhouse material handling solution to their El Paso electrorefinery in Texas, USA. The order value exceeding EUR 10 million is booked in Minerals segment's 2023 fourth-quarter orders received.

Metso's scope of delivery includes Outotec Anode Preparation and Cathode Stripping Machines, both based on proven design ensuring high safety and long-term reliability. Both machines utilize modern robotic electrode handling to optimize layout and material handling efficiency in the existing refinery.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Freeport-McMoRan with this important project. We are confident that our technology will ensure high efficiency and quality of copper production in the El Paso copper electrorefinery after the modernization. The solution will combine our long-term experience of similar equipment with modern robot technology to fulfill the material handling requirement of the existing tankhouse," says Mikko Rantaharju, Vice President, Hydrometallurgy business line at Metso.

Metso is a leading tankhouse technology supplier for copper refineries. The offering covers key equipment based on proprietary technology, as well as basic engineering, digital solutions, and services.

Read more about Metso's technologies for electrorefining on ourwebsite.

