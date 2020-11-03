Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Metso Outotec Oyj    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : divests its operations in Vereeniging, South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:15am EST
Press ReleaseNovember 3, 2020 10:00:00 AM CET
Metso Outotec divests its operations in Vereeniging, South Africa

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Consultations evaluating the closure or other alternatives related to former Metso operations in Vereeniging, South Africa, have been concluded. The consultations, initiated by Metso in March 2020, have resulted in the decision to divest the fabrication, machining and assembly operations and close or rearrange the rest of the operations.

'We carefully evaluated all opportunities, with the target to find the best possible option for our customers and employees. Approximately 110 employees will continue with the new local owner in the spare parts manufacturing and repair operations,' says Sami Takaluoma, President, Consumables business area at Metso Outotec.

'To ensure the best value, availability and quality to our customers, the mill linings production as well as pump assembly operations will be transferred to our other manufacturing units with flexible global service capability. We will continue to have some field service and engineering specialists in Vereeniging to ensure a sustainable transition as well as uninterrupted service to our customers,' says Takaluoma.

The unit in Vereeniging has provided pumps, spare parts, consumables, and repair services for the mining industry. The unit has had approximately 200 employees. The decisions made on the Vereeniging site operations are not related to the Metso Outotec combination.

Further information, please contact:

Sami Takaluoma, President, Consumables, Metso Outotec Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 100, E-mail: sami.takaluoma(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its pro forma sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.1 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 08:14:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
03:15aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : divests its operations in Vereeniging, South Africa
PU
11/02METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : introduces a full line of mill discharge pumps for efficient..
PU
10/30PROMOTION AND DEVELOPMENT : Africa Update 2020 – South Africa
AQ
10/30METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Pekka Vauramo
PU
10/30METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Pekka Vauramo
AQ
10/29METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to restructure its rubber and poly-met wear part production ..
PU
10/29METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : wins order for a large iron ore pelletizing plant in China
PU
10/28METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outo..
PU
10/28METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : publishes its new strategy and financial targets
PU
10/28METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Pekka Vauramo to continue as President and CEO of Metso Outo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 210 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
Net income 2019 27,3 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2019 20,1 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 57,1x
Yield 2019 1,74%
Capitalization 944 M 1 062 M 1 101 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 750
Free-Float -
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Vice Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group