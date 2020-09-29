Metso Outotec Oyj : has won a major mining technology order from Zijin Mining in China

Log in
09/29/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Press ReleaseSeptember 29, 2020 09:00:00 AM CET
Metso Outotec has won a major mining technology order from Zijin Mining in China

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on September 29, 2020, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec has signed a major contract with Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. for the delivery of key minerals processing equipment of the company's Qulong Copper Mine project in Tibet, China. Metso Outotec's scope of delivery covers a powerful 58 MW grinding circuit equipped with horizontal and vertical grinding mills, process automation and various types of installation and commissioning services. The order value is around EUR 25 million and it has been booked in Metso Outotec's Q3 2020 orders received.

'We are honored to be selected as the supplier for the key grinding circuit equipment for this major project.Our solutions will help Zijin Mining in their quest to create a sustainable world-class operation with high productivity and cost effectiveness,' says Stephan Kirsch, President of the Minerals business area at Metso Outotec. 'The merger of Metso and Outotechas strengthened our local business presence, which will be of great benefit to the implementation of the project.'

Qulong Copper Mine is owned and operated by Zijin Mining Co., LTD. with proven available copper reserves exceeding 10 million tons. The mine's concentrator is built on the Qinghai Tibet Plateau. After the completion of the project, the daily ore handling capacity of the concentrator will reach 150,000 tons, making Qulong Copper the largest copper mine in China.

Further information, please contact:

Christoph Hoetzel, Head of Grinding Business Line, Metso Outotec, Tel. +61 477 330 679, E-mail: christoph.hoetzel(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, metals refining and recycling industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its illustrative combined sales for 2019 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:09:05 UTC
