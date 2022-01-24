Metso Outotec Oyj : introduces MDM900, one of the world's largest mill discharge slurry pumps

Product news January 24, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on January 24, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec is proud to introduce the Metso Outotec MDM900 mill discharge slurry pump, the latest addition to its flagship Mill Discharge (MD) Pump Series. The massive MDM900 is one of the world's largest mill discharge slurry pumps, designed for heavy-duty use in concentrator plants, where capacity and wear-resistance are of essence. The MDM900 is an all-metal, thick-walled, extra heavy-duty pump designed specifically for extremely arduous mill duty applications.

"Slurry handling is vital in maximizing a minerals processing plant's productivity and efficiency. The advanced design of the MDM900 enables minimized slurry velocities in the pumps, thus reducing the rate of wear significantly. This translates to increased uptime and productivity for our customers. We are also proud to have implemented many environmentally sustainable design initiatives in the MDM900 pump, which is part of our Planet Positiveoffering, as are all our MD Series pumps. As examples of its environmentally sustainable features, I would like to mention the reduced footprint of this massive pump, and its standard low-flow shaft seal to minimize the pump's freshwater requirement during operation," says Diwakar Aduri, Product Manager for MD Pumps at Metso Outotec.

Specifications of the MDM900 mill discharge slurry pump

Flows up to 13,500 m³/h (60,000 gpm)

Heads up to 40 m (132 ft)

Frame: FR2100

Impeller diameter: 2100 mm (83 inches)

Inlet size: 900 mm (36 inches)

Metso Outotec MD Series pumps offer outstanding uptime and sustained efficiencies. The MD pumps have been designed for efficient operation and long wear life to match the mill's uptime. Metso Outotec's MD Series pumps come in two tailored solutions, MDM and MDR. The MDM (Mill Discharge Metal) pumps are available in size ranges of 250-900, and the MDR (Mill Discharge Rubber) models come in size ranges of 250-700. Both pump types are suited for heavy-duty use in concentrator plants offering excellent resistance to abrasion and erosion.



Find out more about the Metso Outotec MD Series mill discharge pumps on our website.

