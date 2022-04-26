Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/26 02:35:08 am EDT
7.929 EUR   +1.29%
02:10aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : introduces a comprehensive Tailings Management Solutions portfolio
PU
04/25METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Minutes of the AGM 2022
PU
04/25Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
Metso Outotec Oyj : introduces a comprehensive Tailings Management Solutions portfolio

04/26/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Product newsApril 26, 2022
Metso Outotec introduces a comprehensive Tailings Management Solutions portfolio

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on April 26, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is introducing its comprehensiveTailings Management Solutions offering for the sustainable management of mine tailings. The offering unites the company's frontrunning products with decades of process expertise and covers tailings thickening and dewatering as well as handling through conveying and dry stacking.In addition, Metso Outotec offers a frontrunning portfolio of solutions for the treatment of water produced during dewatering, enabling closed water loops while managing the level of impurities within the recycled water.

"The rising demand for sustainably mined materials and stricter environmental legislation are pushing the need for more advanced technology for safe processing and storing of the tailings. Water resource efficiency is also becoming more and more important. These factors, combined with the need to capture the full value of ore, for example, by reprocessing the tailings to extract the remaining valuable minerals, lead to a continuously increasing need for sophisticated tailings management solutions," explains Dr. Piia Suvio, Director, Tailings and Water, Metso Outotec.

"With our extensive process expertise, we can offer cutting edge technology solutions for any tailings management need to reduce water use, environmental impact, risks, and costs. Together with our customers, we can reshape the future of tailings and drive responsible management practices that help the business and society to prosper," says Suvio.

Full scope of solutions for optimal results

Metso Outotec has been involved in the development of tailings management solutions and equipment for over 50 years. Today, a lot of emphasis is put on the design stage, which includes, for example, test work and studies supported by process simulations carried out with the recently launched Metso Outotec GeminexTMdigital twin, allowing accurate plant design and sizing.

Metso Outotec's Tailings Management Solutions consist of a wide range of Planet Positive equipment and feature performance and capacity guarantees:

  • Thickening plant unitsare based on Metso Outotec IPS, HRT, HCT and PT technologies. The Reactorwell™ feed system and Vane FeedwellTM provide enhanced mixing, dilution, and retention of the feed, maximizing flocculant adsorption and aggregate growth. The advanced Metso Outotec control systems, such as the thickener optimizer, help improve the overall performance of the thickening plant unit.
  • Filtration plant unitsare based on proven FFP or FP-S filtration technology. The Metso Outotec filtration plant unit is specifically designed for high-volume tailings processing, leading to savings in operational and maintenance costs.
  • The company's extensive conveying and stacking portfolio consists of robust components and is built to last and perform under even the toughest conditions.
  • Metso Outotec process water recycling plants enable the recovery and reuse of water within the production process with enhanced metal recovery within the flotation circuit.


Metso Outotec supports its tailings management portfolio with a full range of parts, inspections, process optimization and Life Cycle Services.

More information about the Tailings Management Solutions is available on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Dr. Piia Suvio, Director, Tailings and Water, Plant Solutions, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 40 137 9989, email: piia.suvio(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
