METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

Metso Outotec Oyj : introduces higher capacity Vertical Pressure Filter for optimized solids removal in aluminate solutions

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Product newsSeptember 22, 2021
Metso Outotec introduces higher capacity Vertical Pressure Filter for optimized solids removal in aluminate solutions

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on September 22, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is introducing the higher capacity Vertical Pressure Filter (VPF) for optimized solids removal in aluminate solutions. The VPF optimizes the removal of suspended solids before alumina hydrate precipitation, reducing entrained particulate concentrations in sodium aluminate solutions to a level of only a few milligrams per liter.

"Filtration of supersaturated aluminate liquor is a vital step in the production cycle to meet the required quality standards for smelter grade alumina (SGA). The Metso Outotec VPF is based on proven technology that provides superior solids removal along with easy and safe operation. The VPF nicely complements our wide offering in alumina technology," says Manas Dutta Gupta, Senior Product Manager, Metals & Chemical Processing at Metso Outotec.

Unparalleled performance

Metso Outotec's Vertical Pressure Filter is part of the company's portfolio of Planet Positive products. The VPF's design features improve sustainability and overall process performance and decrease costs. The automatic cloth cleaning and cake discharge steps at the end of each filtration cycle ensure maximum filtration time in subsequent cycles. The VPF includes sequence control for multiple filters and can be fully integrated with the plant's automation system.

Thanks to its smart design, the VPF is safe and cost efficient to operate and maintain. The filter vessel remains securely closed and sealed during filtration, cloth cleaning, and cake discharge, and has easy access for inspection and maintenance. Filter leaves can be easily replaced as single units with the use of an overhead crane.

The compact design of the filter minimizes the space needed and therefore reduces the associated construction costs. Downtime needs for cloth cleaning and cake discharge are minimized, thanks to the extended filtration cycle of up to 18 hours. In addition, the efficient cloth cleaning system maximizes cloth lifetime. The filter doesn't have any moving parts, so maintenance cost per cubic meter of produced filtrate and wear part consumption is low.

Metso Outotec also offers tailored service and support to optimize the performance of each individual equipment installation.


Key benefits

• High-quality filtrate

• Fully automatic cloth cleaning and cake discharge

• Increased safety during operation and maintenance

• Reduced CAPEX and lower operating and maintenance costs

• Based on proven technology

Discover more about the Metso Outotec VPF on our website.

Further information, please contact:

Manas Dutta-Gupta, Senior Product Manager, Metals & Chemical Processing, Metso Outotec, Tel. +49 172 6889 071, email: manas.dutta-gupta(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and itssales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
