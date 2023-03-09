Metso Outotec Oyj : introduces scalable Thickening Plant Units for paramount circuit performance in any application

Product news March 9, 2023

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on March 9, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec is introducing scalable Thickening Plant Units to ensure outstanding circuit performance and reliability for any minerals processing application or capacity.

Comprising High-Rate Thickeners, High-Compression Thickeners, Paste Thickeners, Clarifiers and Polymer Dosing Units, the Metso Outotec Thickening Plant Units fit seamlesslywith other dewatering units, like filtration or any type of water treatment applications. The pre-engineered units incorporate Planet PositiveReactorwellTM feedwell technology, maximizing thickener performance while minimizing flocculant consumption.

"Decreasing ore grades sets new challenges for the mining industry. Equipment design needs to integrate seamlessly across the process to avoid underperformance and recovery losses.Our new Thickening Plant Units feature scalable, modular components, and the integrated units deliver consistent performance even in changing process conditions. What's more, the productized and partially modular units are quick and safe to install and commission," explains Toni Kuisma, Product Manager for Dewatering Islands at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec Thickening Plant Units offer unique benefits:

A wide and proven range of proprietary equipment with innate digitalization for the whole plant, providing consistent performance in changing process conditions

Industry-leading Reactorwell TM feedwell technology to ensure efficient use of the clarification area

Better risk management through process performance guarantees

In-house testing and sizing

Expert support in the design of individual applications, based on extensive plant design know-how and numerous references for various applications, concentrate and tailings

Metso Outotec has one of the widest portfolios of thickening solutions on the market. The company's extensive experience in process plant design combined with an installed base of around 3,000 thickener equipment installations around the world enables Metso Outotec to design and deliver complete optimized thickening plants catering to all types of applications and ores. The company's comprehensive service portfolio extends from spares and wears to advanced life cycle services and is backed by a global network of industry-leading service expertise. The wide variety of upgrades enables the restoration of outdated existing technology for optimized thickener performance and the achievement of sustainability targets.

The Thickening Plant Units are Metso Outotec's fifth complete plant unit launch for concentrator plants. The previous launches include Stirred Mill Plant Units , Horizontal Mill Plant Units , Filtration Plant Units , and Flotation Plant Units .

Read more about Metso Outotec Thickening Plant Units on our website.

Further information:

Toni Kuisma, Product Manager, Dewatering Islands, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 40 683 1513, email: toni.kuisma(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries, and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec