Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-26 am EDT
6.992 EUR   -2.16%
02:11aMetso Outotec Oyj : introduces visionary NextGen Pelletizing plant concept supporting transition to green steel
PU
09/22Finland's Metso Outotec Secures $20 Million Order to Supply Planet Positive Equipment for Brazilian Gold Mine
MT
09/21Metso Outotec Receives $15 Million Orders For Processing Equipment For Canadian Gold Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : introduces visionary NextGen Pelletizing plant concept supporting transition to green steel

09/27/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Product newsSeptember 27, 2022
Metso Outotec introduces visionary NextGen Pelletizing[TM] plant concept supporting transition to green steel

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on September 27, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is launching NextGen Pelletizing™, a visionary concept for the next generation of pelletizing plants that strive to be carbon-neutral and autonomous. This revolutionary concept is a part of the company's Planet Positiveoffering focused on environmentally efficient technologies.

"NextGen Pelletizing™ is yet further proof of our strong commitment to building innovative pelletizing solutions that are sustainable and contribute to climate targets. It offers significant benefits and will help the industry decarbonize, providing an 80 to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions,"says Attaul Ahmad, Vice President, Ferrous and Heat Transfer business at Metso Outotec.

NextGen PelletizingTM offers unmatched benefits
  • Further energy reduction of 5 to 10%
  • CO2 emission reduction of 80 to 90%
  • Production and availability increase of 10 to 15%
  • Improved product homogeneity and quality to support the transition of the steel industry

NextGen Pelletizingconsiders all relevant factors for energy efficiency, plant production, and pellet quality to enable a holistic optimization of the performance of the pelletizing process. It follows a modular approach to minimize the sources of CO2 from the three carbon-intensive steps involved in pelletizing and introduces further improved gas schemes, advanced combustion and burner technology (LowNOx, Hydrogen, and alternative fuels) as well as increased plant stability and performance through advanced process control.

"Pelletizing is and will remain crucial in the future for the industry's transition to green, carbon-neutral steel production. I am really excited about NextGen Pelletizing,which I firmly believe willcompletely revolutionize the way pelletizing plants are built or operated in the future," says Matthias Gabriel, Director, Ferrous technologies at Metso Outotec.

"The best part about NextGen Pelletizingis that it can be implemented fully or in parts, depending on the customer needs. And it can be easily upgraded in existing plants. Our experts will continue to evolve this vision with improved and innovative processes and tools," he adds.

Performance backed by a strong portfolio of online digital tools As the original inventor of the pelletizing process, Metso Outotec's NextGen Pelletizingalso offers an exhaustive suite of digital solutions that help improve process performance, production capacity, and product quality as well as reduce energy consumption, environmental impact, and operation and maintenance costs. These solutions include VisioPellet, Ferroflame LowNox burner, Pallet Car Condition Monitoring System, and Training Simulator,amongst others.

Metso Outotec is a leading supplier of traveling grate pelletizing technology with an installed worldwide base of over 120 plants. The technology provides dependable process performance with an emphasis on optimizing fuel efficiency and minimal emissions.

More information about the NextGen Pelletizingcan be found on our website.

Join the free webinar

Metso Outotec will host a free webinar on the topic on October 12, 2022 with two time options. Sign up for the webinar here.

Further information, please contact:

Matthias Gabriel, Director, Ferrous technologies, Metso Outotec, Tel. +49 0 172 688 98120, email: matthias.gabriel(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:11aMetso Outotec Oyj : introduces visionary NextGen Pelletizing plant concept supporting tran..
PU
09/22Finland's Metso Outotec Secures $20 Million Order to Supply Planet Positive Equipment f..
MT
09/21Metso Outotec Receives $15 Million Orders For Processing Equipment For Canadian Gold Pr..
MT
09/19Metso Outotec Oyj : OKTOP® CIL Reactor – intelligent solution engineered for gold
PU
09/16Finland's Metso Outotec to Establish $28 Million Filter Plate Factory in Mexico
MT
09/16Metso Outotec Oyj : to invest in a new filter plate factory in Mexico
PU
09/15Transcript : Metso Outotec Oyj - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/15Metso Outotec Oyj : Capital Markets Day
PU
09/14Metso Outotec Taps Crushing Equipment Solutions as Texas, Oklahoma Distributor
MT
09/12TNG Looks Into Using Hydrogen Reductant for Cutting Carbon Emissions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 184 M 5 001 M 5 001 M
Net income 2022 312 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2022 457 M 440 M 440 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 5 773 M 5 569 M 5 569 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 992
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,99 €
Average target price 10,16 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-23.56%5 569
PACCAR, INC.-5.04%29 142
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-25.38%19 280
KOMATSU LTD.3.34%18 388
KUBOTA CORPORATION-17.56%17 479
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-20.67%15 805