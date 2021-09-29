Metso Outotec Oyj : invests in Lappeenranta filtration technology center and opens efficient laser welding unit

Press Release September 29, 2021

Metso Outotec is opening a new laser welding unit, customized for demanding production conditions, at its filtration technology center in Lappeenranta, Finland.

The new laser welding unit will add to the center's manufacturing capacity and enable the production of higher-quality welded structures in a safer, and more environmentally friendly manner. The value of the investment is approximately one million euros.

"Investing in an efficient laser welding unit is one example of our desire to focus on being an industry leader also in filtration technology. In Lappeenranta, we produce several types of filters used in demanding industrial applications. We have systematically developed our capabilities in Lappeenranta over the years. Today, the technology center for solid-liquid separation, which we opened in 2015, serves customers around the world," says Markku Teräsvasara, President of Metso Outotec's Minerals business.

Frontrunner in filtration technology

"In addition to Lappeenranta, we provide filtration technology to customers worldwide from Turku and Suzhou in China. Our filtration equipment is used, for example, in the mining, chemical and food industries. All of them require reliable filtration to ensure high quality of their end products," says Jussi Venäläinen, Vice President of Metso Outotec's Filtration Business Line.

Metso Outotec's filtration technology center in Lappeenranta plays an important role in the development of industry innovations. In addition to manufacturing, the center operates an internationally unique Dewatering Technology Center (DTC), which is focused on solid-liquid separation. It also has continuous cooperation with the Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) among others.

"We have a long legacy of filtration expertise - our first filters were made as early as the 1930s in Sala, Sweden. Our selection of filtration technologies is the largest in the field, and their energy, emission, and water efficiency is in a league of its own. Most of the filtration solutions are part of our Planet Positiverange of products. Our filters are safe, easy to use, and quick to maintain, and their high level of automation enables continuous optimization and remote support. We also provide comprehensive filter maintenance, including lifecycle services," says Jussi Venäläinen.

Metso Outotec has carried out more than 14,000 filtration tests and delivered more than 5,000 filters for various applications worldwide. Most of the filters are sold under the Larox® product name along with Metso Outotec corporate branding.

In Finland, industrial filter production began in 1977 in Lappeenranta under Larox Oy. In 2009, it continued under Outotec (Filters) Oy, and, after the Metso Minerals and Outotec merger, the filtration technology center became a part of Metso Outotec. The Lappeenranta site employs approximately 200 people.

