Metso Outotec Oyj : invests in Lappeenranta filtration technology center and opens efficient laser welding unit

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Press ReleaseSeptember 29, 2021
Metso Outotec invests in Lappeenranta filtration technology center and opens efficient laser welding unit

Metso Outotec Corporation press release, September 29, 2021 at 9:00 am local time

Metso Outotec is opening a new laser welding unit, customized for demanding production conditions, at its filtration technology center in Lappeenranta, Finland. The new laser welding unit will add to the center's manufacturing capacity and enable the production of higher-quality welded structures in a safer, and more environmentally friendly manner. The value of the investment is approximately one million euros.

"Investing in an efficient laser welding unit is one example of our desire to focus on being an industry leader also in filtration technology. In Lappeenranta, we produce several types of filters used in demanding industrial applications. We have systematically developed our capabilities in Lappeenranta over the years. Today, the technology center for solid-liquid separation, which we opened in 2015, serves customers around the world," says Markku Teräsvasara, President of Metso Outotec's Minerals business.

Frontrunner in filtration technology

"In addition to Lappeenranta, we provide filtration technology to customers worldwide from Turku and Suzhou in China. Our filtration equipment is used, for example, in the mining, chemical and food industries. All of them require reliable filtration to ensure high quality of their end products," says Jussi Venäläinen, Vice President of Metso Outotec's Filtration Business Line.

Metso Outotec's filtration technology center in Lappeenranta plays an important role in the development of industry innovations. In addition to manufacturing, the center operates an internationally unique Dewatering Technology Center (DTC), which is focused on solid-liquid separation. It also has continuous cooperation with the Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) among others.

"We have a long legacy of filtration expertise - our first filters were made as early as the 1930s in Sala, Sweden. Our selection of filtration technologies is the largest in the field, and their energy, emission, and water efficiency is in a league of its own. Most of the filtration solutions are part of our Planet Positiverange of products. Our filters are safe, easy to use, and quick to maintain, and their high level of automation enables continuous optimization and remote support. We also provide comprehensive filter maintenance, including lifecycle services," says Jussi Venäläinen.

Metso Outotec has carried out more than 14,000 filtration tests and delivered more than 5,000 filters for various applications worldwide. Most of the filters are sold under the Larox® product name along with Metso Outotec corporate branding.

In Finland, industrial filter production began in 1977 in Lappeenranta under Larox Oy. In 2009, it continued under Outotec (Filters) Oy, and, after the Metso Minerals and Outotec merger, the filtration technology center became a part of Metso Outotec. The Lappeenranta site employs approximately 200 people.

Further information:

Jussi Venäläinen, VP, Filters, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 211, jussi.venalainen(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, VP, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a global frontrunner in sustainable technologies, and end-to-end solutions and services for aggregates processing, as well as minerals and metals refining. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade through climate targets certified by Science Based Targets. In 2021, we ranked eighth in the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, The company has more than 15,000 employees in over 50 countries and had net sales of approximately EUR 3.9 billion in 2020. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
