Metso Outotec Oyj : issued a bond of EUR 300 million with a 5-year maturity

Press Release November 28, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 28, 2022 at 7 p.m. EET

Metso Outotec has successfully issued a new bond under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The EUR 300 million bond will mature in December 2027 and will pay a fixed coupon of 4.875%. There are no financial covenants attached.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used to refinance the existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The company announced on November 23, 2022, a tender offer on the outstanding bonds maturing in 2024.

"We are pleased with this successful bond transaction, as it shows the confidence of a wide debt investor base in Metso Outotec. This transaction is well in line with our funding strategy, and the new bond alongside the tender offer helps us extend our debt maturity profile", says Metso Outotec's Group Treasurer Minna Helppi.

The Lead Managers for the transaction were Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Commerzbank, Nordea, SEB.

