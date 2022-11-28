Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:57 2022-11-28 pm EST
8.860 EUR   -1.25%
12:08pMetso Outotec Oyj : issued a bond of EUR 300 million with a 5-year maturity
PU
11/24Finland's Metso Outotec Wins Thickener Order For Indonesian Project
MT
11/23European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as PMIs -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Metso Outotec Oyj : issued a bond of EUR 300 million with a 5-year maturity

11/28/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press ReleaseNovember 28, 2022
Metso Outotec issued a bond of EUR 300 million with a 5-year maturity

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on November 28, 2022 at 7 p.m. EET

Metso Outotec has successfully issued a new bond under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The EUR 300 million bond will mature in December 2027 and will pay a fixed coupon of 4.875%. There are no financial covenants attached.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used to refinance the existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The company announced on November 23, 2022, a tender offer on the outstanding bonds maturing in 2024.

"We are pleased with this successful bond transaction, as it shows the confidence of a wide debt investor base in Metso Outotec. This transaction is well in line with our funding strategy, and the new bond alongside the tender offer helps us extend our debt maturity profile", says Metso Outotec's Group Treasurer Minna Helppi.

The Lead Managers for the transaction were Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Commerzbank, Nordea, SEB.

For further information, please contact:

Minna Helppi, SVP Group Treasurer, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 40 772 1024, email: minna.helppi(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
12:08pMetso Outotec Oyj : issued a bond of EUR 300 million with a 5-year maturity
PU
11/24Finland's Metso Outotec Wins Thickener Order For Indonesian Project
MT
11/23European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as PMIs -2-
DJ
11/23Metso Outotec Launches Tender Offer to Buy $309 Million of Notes Due 2024
MT
11/23Metso Outotec Oyj : updates the terms of its Euro Medium Term Note programme
PU
11/23Metso Outotec announces voluntary tender offer and intention to issue new notes
AQ
11/23EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Set for Mild Advance, Helped by Risi..
DJ
11/22Rio Tinto Plans Larger Pilot Plant for Biomass-Fueled Iron-Making
DJ
11/22Metso Outotec Mulls Options For Czech Republic Foundry as Operating Costs Rise
MT
11/09Metso Outotec Oyj : Huayou Cobalt awards tailings filtration equipment order to Metso Outo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 294 M 5 505 M 5 505 M
Net income 2022 337 M 350 M 350 M
Net Debt 2022 650 M 676 M 676 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 7 408 M 7 703 M 7 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 16 277
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,97 €
Average target price 9,78 €
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-4.02%7 703
PACCAR, INC.19.00%36 526
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.37%26 425
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.29%21 989
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-5.19%21 606
KOMATSU LTD.17.51%21 496