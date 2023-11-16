Press release November 16, 2023

Metso Corporation's press release on November 16, 2023 at 9.10 a.m. EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NOTES OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Metso has successfully issued its first sustainability linked bond under the EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The EUR 300 million bond will mature in November 2030, and pay a fixed coupon of 4.375%, subject to an increase in the rate if the company fails to meet certain sustainability performance targets. There are no financial covenants attached.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

"We are very pleased with the success of our first sustainability linked bond transaction which was supported by a wide range of investors. This transaction is yet another step in aligning our funding strategy with our overall strategic commitment to sustainability," says CFO Eeva Sipilä.

The Lead Managers for the transaction were Citigroup Global Markets Limited, BNP Paribas, Nordea and OP Corporate Bank plc. Nordea acted as the Sustainability Structuring Advisor.

Further information



Mikko Vainikka, VP, Group Treasury, Metso, tel. +358 40 584 9695, e-mail: mikko.vainikka(at)metso.com



Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, x.com/metsoofficial

Important Information

The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy securities of Metso Corporation in any jurisdiction and the information contained herein may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction or under any circumstances in which it is not authorized or is unlawful. In particular, this release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction or under the circumstances described in the base prospectus available at https://www.metso.com/corporate/investors/debt-investors/. Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any offering of securities made outside the United States will be made in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and by means of the base prospectus.

UK MiFIR/MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only - Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR/MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels).