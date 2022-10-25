Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-24 am EDT
7.608 EUR   +1.14%
02:13aMetso Outotec Oyj : launches DRI Smelting Furnace to support decarbonization of the iron and steel industry
PU
10/21Metso Outotec and Boliden sign a 5-year Life Cycle Services contract including recycling of worn liners
AQ
10/21Metso Outotec Oyj : launches pioneering recycling service for worn mill liners in Europe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : launches DRI Smelting Furnace to support decarbonization of the iron and steel industry

10/25/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Product newsOctober 25, 2022
Metso Outotec launches DRI Smelting Furnace to support decarbonization of the iron and steel industry

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on October 25, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is launching the innovative DRI (direct reduced iron) Smelting Furnace to substitute blast furnaces used in iron and steel making. The DRI Smelting Furnace is one of Metso Outotec's key solutions for decarbonization of the iron and steel industry, which currently produces about 8% of the global carbon dioxide emissions.

"The DRI Smelting Furnace is a true breakthrough technology. It will help the iron and steel industry to reach theirCO2 emission reduction targetsand limit global warming. The new high-capacity 6-in-line DRI Smelting Furnace is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positiveoffering, which is focused on environmentally efficient technologies," says Jyrki Makkonen, Vice President, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

"Combined with a direct reduction plant, the DRI Smelting Furnace will substitute blast furnaces in the production of hot metal. This is an optimal solution for primary steel producers aiming for a significant reduction in their CO2emissions with minimal changes to the rest of the steel plant. The furnace can be integrated with Metso Outotec's hydrogen-based CircoredTM process or other direct reduction processes," says Kimmo Vallo, Product Manager, DRI Smelting Furnaceat Metso Outotec.

"The DRI Smelting Furnace enables the use of easily available blast furnace-grade iron ore instead of DRI-grade iron ore by managing bigger slag volumes than what scrap melting electric arc furnaces (EAF) are capable of," explains Timo Haimi, Senior Sales Manager, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

DRI Smelting Furnace technology is based on proven Metso Outotec equipment. The Furnace and related products are complete and ready for implementation. Customer-specific pilot-scale testing will be conducted in the Metso Outotec research facilities to demonstrate large-scale DRI smelting. DRI smelting technology development continues to further optimize the process for customer-specific feed materials and to complement Metso Outotec's Planet Positive offering for decarbonization of iron and steel industry.


Metso Outotec's DRI Smelting Furnace provides the following benefits:

  • Flexible for any DRI feed
  • High productivity with capacity above 1.2 million tpa
  • Continuous production of hot metal with high availability and long campaign life​
  • Capable of handling large slag volumes
  • Possibility to change slag chemistry to achieve high iron yields and good-quality slag ​
  • Minimal changes to existing steel plant
  • Furnace off-gas can be used as energy or in a carbon capture and storage process

More information about the Metso Outotec DRI Smelting Furnace is available on our website.

Metso Outotec will hosttwo free webinars where the DRI Smelting solution will be discussed in more detail. The events will take place on November 8 at 10:00 a.m. and November 15 at 10:00 a.m. EET. More information on the webinar, including registration details, can be found here.

Further information, please contact:

Kimmo Vallo, Product Manager, DRI Smelting Furnace, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 40 867 2179, email: kimmo.vallo(at)mogroup.com

Timo Haimi, Senior Sales Manager, Smelting, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 40 128 7722, email: timo.haimi(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 06:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:13aMetso Outotec Oyj : launches DRI Smelting Furnace to support decarbonization of the iron a..
PU
10/21Metso Outotec and Boliden sign a 5-year Life Cycle Services contract including recyclin..
AQ
10/21Metso Outotec Oyj : launches pioneering recycling service for worn mill liners in Europe
PU
10/20Metso Outotec Secures $34 Million Services Contract for Boliden's Swedish Mine
MT
10/19Metso Outotec Oyj : introduces complete Flotation Plant Units for maximized metallurgical ..
PU
10/13Lamor reinforces its Management Team
AQ
10/11Metso Outotec Oyj : to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Friday, Oc..
PU
10/10Metso Outotec Oyj : Financial Document
PU
10/05Metso Outotec Signs $16 Million Filter Service Contract With Platinum Producer
MT
10/05Metso Outotec Oyj : to deliver filter services to platinum plants in Africa
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 209 M 5 147 M 5 147 M
Net income 2022 310 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2022 450 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 6 281 M 6 208 M 6 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 15 992
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,61 €
Average target price 9,79 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-19.53%6 208
PACCAR, INC.4.26%31 354
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.39%20 493
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-26.31%17 063
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-27.75%16 940
KOMATSU LTD.-2.02%16 849