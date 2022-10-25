Metso Outotec Oyj : launches DRI Smelting Furnace to support decarbonization of the iron and steel industry

Product news October 25, 2022

Metso Outotec is launching the innovative DRI (direct reduced iron) Smelting Furnace to substitute blast furnaces used in iron and steel making. The DRI Smelting Furnace is one of Metso Outotec's key solutions for decarbonization of the iron and steel industry, which currently produces about 8% of the global carbon dioxide emissions.

"The DRI Smelting Furnace is a true breakthrough technology. It will help the iron and steel industry to reach theirCO 2 emission reduction targetsand limit global warming. The new high-capacity 6-in-line DRI Smelting Furnace is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positiveoffering, which is focused on environmentally efficient technologies," says Jyrki Makkonen, Vice President, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

"Combined with a direct reduction plant, the DRI Smelting Furnace will substitute blast furnaces in the production of hot metal. This is an optimal solution for primary steel producers aiming for a significant reduction in their CO 2 emissions with minimal changes to the rest of the steel plant. The furnace can be integrated with Metso Outotec's hydrogen-based CircoredTM process or other direct reduction processes," says Kimmo Vallo, Product Manager, DRI Smelting Furnaceat Metso Outotec.

"The DRI Smelting Furnace enables the use of easily available blast furnace-grade iron ore instead of DRI-grade iron ore by managing bigger slag volumes than what scrap melting electric arc furnaces (EAF) are capable of," explains Timo Haimi, Senior Sales Manager, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

DRI Smelting Furnace technology is based on proven Metso Outotec equipment. The Furnace and related products are complete and ready for implementation. Customer-specific pilot-scale testing will be conducted in the Metso Outotec research facilities to demonstrate large-scale DRI smelting. DRI smelting technology development continues to further optimize the process for customer-specific feed materials and to complement Metso Outotec's Planet Positive offering for decarbonization of iron and steel industry.



Metso Outotec's DRI Smelting Furnace provides the following benefits:

Flexible for any DRI feed

High productivity with capacity above 1.2 million tpa

Continuous production of hot metal with high availability and long campaign life​

Capable of handling large slag volumes

Possibility to change slag chemistry to achieve high iron yields and good-quality slag ​

Minimal changes to existing steel plant

Furnace off-gas can be used as energy or in a carbon capture and storage process

More information about the Metso Outotec DRI Smelting Furnace is available on our website.

Metso Outotec will hosttwo free webinars where the DRI Smelting solution will be discussed in more detail. The events will take place on November 8 at 10:00 a.m. and November 15 at 10:00 a.m. EET. More information on the webinar, including registration details, can be found here.

