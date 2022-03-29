Metso Outotec Oyj : launches Geminex™, a digital twin for efficient management of variability in mining and metallurgical operations

Product news March 29, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on March 29, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is launching a science-based digital twin, Metso Outotec Geminex™, for managing variability and optimizing resources. The unique solution simulates and optimizes seamless sustainable operations in minerals, pyro- and hydrometallurgical processes by combining operational data from both internal and external data sources.

"Metso Outotec's digital twin provides unparalleled benefits to the mining and metallurgical industry. The increasing complexity of ores, the shorter global economic cycles and the faster changes in commodities demand, combined with strict sustainability targets, form an equation that requires a new toolbox to solve these challenges. The innovative GeminexTM digital twin supports our customers in designing and adjusting their processes in an agile manner," explains Professor Emeritus Kari Heiskanen, Technology Director at Metso Outotec.

With GeminexTM, alternative operational scenarios and parameters can be efficiently simulated and tested based on accurate process models and real data. It provides invaluable information for short- and long-term decision-making and allows operations to use resources in an optimal way while considering both impacts and constraints.

"When the GeminexTMcapability is combined with our leading global service, Metso Outotec is able to further support local operators in turning the desired scenarios into real plant performance by offering precisely the right support - from process to technology - to help achieve the results needed today and long into the future. This makes us truly unique," says Terry Galvin, Vice President, Expert services at Metso Outotec.

The GeminexTM digital twin is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positiveportfolio.

Market-leading sizing and simulation tools at the core

For simulation and production, Geminex™ utilizes the unique HSC process models that have already more than 20,000 users worldwide. These process models have been successfully implemented in hundreds of minerals and metals processing flowsheet development cases, and the same models are utilized in plant run-time optimization.

"In brief, the Metso Outotec Geminex™ provides a true end-to-end digital solution by enabling enriched decisions leading to optimized performance and resulting in tangible benefits for the customers' operations," explains Jari Moilanen, Director for minerals processing digital solutions.

Benefits of the Metso Outotec Geminex™:

Minimizes carbon footprint

Maximizes efficient use of resources

Simulates the process safely without environmental or financial risks

Enables material traceability

Increases profitability

Quick and easy to implement



More information about GeminexTM is available on our website.

