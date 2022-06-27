Metso Outotec Oyj : launches Planet Positive Filtration Plant Units for sustainable performance

Product news June 27, 2022

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 27, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is launching a comprehensive Filtration Plant Units offering to maximize operational reliability in different types of dewatering applications where superior process performance combined with energy and water efficiency is required.

The offering consists of three major plant units around Metso Outotec's Larox® PF and Larox® FFP, and Metso Outotec CC filter technologies, all designed for the dewatering of concentrates and tailings. The latest addition to the offering is the Larox®FFP3716 Filter Plant Unit, which represents the most advanced technology for the safe high-volume processing of tailings. All Metso Outotec Filtration Plant Units are scalable and come as complete customizable solutions to meet even the most stringent customer requirements.

"We have been supporting our customers with filtration solutions for almost 100 years. Today, our selection of filtration technologies is the largest in the field, and their energy, emission, and water efficiency is in a league of its own. The Filtration Plant Units combine all this knowledge to provide our customers with unrivalled dewatering performance," says Toni Kuisma, Product Manager, Filtration Plant Units at Metso Outotec. He continues: "We have also optimized the engineering and delivery process. The new plant unit concept provides the fastest time-to-volume for our customers. Special attention has also been paid to the units' maintainability through, for example, advanced digitalization. Their high level of automation enables easy optimization and remote support."

The Metso Outotec Filtration Plant Units consist of advanced filters, screens, filter feed tanks, slurry pumps and conveyors coupled with process control system and various ancillary products and expert services, supported by Metso Outotec Dewatering Technology Center (DTC) in Lappeenranta, Finland. The integrated service offering provided by the company's global network ranges from filter inspection and dewatering optimization to s pares and wears and remote support and Life Cycle Services.

Core benefits

Offering from equipment to turnkey supply of plant units

Compact footprint and minimized elevation

Pre-engineered package for faster project execution

Process guarantees to de-risk customer's investment

Safe & superior plant design using industrial best practices

Integrated service offering with global network

Testwork capabilities with strong focus on innovation and R&D

Automation and digital tools

Discover more about Filtration Plant Units on our website.

Further information:

Toni Kuisma, Product Manager, Filtration Plant Units, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 4506,email: toni.kuisma(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec