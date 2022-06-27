Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:40 2022-06-27 am EDT
7.663 EUR   +3.03%
02:06aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : launches Planet Positive Filtration Plant Units for sustainable performance
PU
06/21Metso Outotec Wins Supply Contract For Crushing, Grinding Equipment For Canadian Gold Mine
MT
06/21METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to deliver comminution equipment to Artemis Gold in Canada
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metso Outotec Oyj : launches Planet Positive Filtration Plant Units for sustainable performance

06/27/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Product newsJune 27, 2022
Metso Outotec launches Planet Positive Filtration Plant Units for sustainable performance

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on June 27, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Outotec is launching a comprehensive Filtration Plant Units offering to maximize operational reliability in different types of dewatering applications where superior process performance combined with energy and water efficiency is required.

The offering consists of three major plant units around Metso Outotec's Larox® PF and Larox® FFP, and Metso Outotec CC filter technologies, all designed for the dewatering of concentrates and tailings. The latest addition to the offering is the Larox®FFP3716 Filter Plant Unit, which represents the most advanced technology for the safe high-volume processing of tailings. All Metso Outotec Filtration Plant Units are scalable and come as complete customizable solutions to meet even the most stringent customer requirements.

"We have been supporting our customers with filtration solutions for almost 100 years. Today, our selection of filtration technologies is the largest in the field, and their energy, emission, and water efficiency is in a league of its own. The Filtration Plant Units combine all this knowledge to provide our customers with unrivalled dewatering performance," says Toni Kuisma, Product Manager, Filtration Plant Units at Metso Outotec. He continues: "We have also optimized the engineering and delivery process. The new plant unit concept provides the fastest time-to-volume for our customers. Special attention has also been paid to the units' maintainability through, for example, advanced digitalization. Their high level of automation enables easy optimization and remote support."

The Metso Outotec Filtration Plant Units consist of advanced filters, screens, filter feed tanks, slurry pumps and conveyors coupled with process control system and various ancillary products and expert services, supported by Metso Outotec Dewatering Technology Center (DTC) in Lappeenranta, Finland. The integrated service offering provided by the company's global network ranges from filter inspection and dewatering optimization to spares and wears and remote support and Life Cycle Services.

Core benefits

  • Offering from equipment to turnkey supply of plant units
  • Compact footprint and minimized elevation
  • Pre-engineered package for faster project execution
  • Process guarantees to de-risk customer's investment
  • Safe & superior plant design using industrial best practices
  • Integrated service offering with global network
  • Testwork capabilities with strong focus on innovation and R&D
  • Automation and digital tools

Discover more about Filtration Plant Units on our website.

Further information:

Toni Kuisma, Product Manager, Filtration Plant Units, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 529 4506,email: toni.kuisma(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:06aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : launches Planet Positive Filtration Plant Units for sustainable perfor..
PU
06/21Metso Outotec Wins Supply Contract For Crushing, Grinding Equipment For Canadian Gold M..
MT
06/21METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to deliver comminution equipment to Artemis Gold in Canada
PU
06/21METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : to publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, July ..
PU
06/20METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : expands the O-Series crusher wear parts range
PU
06/17METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : collaborates with Dynamox on introducing advanced digital solutions fo..
PU
06/16Metso Outotec invests EUR 2.2 million to level unexplained gender-related pay gaps
AQ
06/15Metso Outotec Seeks To Address Unexplained Gender Pay Gaps Via $2.3 Million Investment
MT
06/09Artemis Gold Loses 2% as Secures Long Lead Time Equipment Orders at Blackwater Project
MT
06/09Artemis Gold Secures Long Lead Time Equipment Orders at Blackwater Project; Comes After..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 004 M 5 279 M 5 279 M
Net income 2022 422 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2022 352 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 6 164 M 6 502 M 6 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 746
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,44 €
Average target price 10,59 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-20.43%6 502
PACCAR, INC.-4.59%29 278
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.32%22 336
KOMATSU LTD.8.89%20 522
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.43%18 707
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.39%18 281