Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSO   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(METSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:31 2023-06-13 am EDT
11.06 EUR   +2.08%
02:04aMetso Outotec Oyj : launches RotarEkiln, an electrically powered, indirect rotary kiln for sustainable heat treatment of advanced materials
PU
06/13Metso Outotec Oyj : Mikko Vainikka appointed Metso Group Treasurer
PU
06/13Metso Outotec Oyj : launches digital PSC Advisor for improved operation of copper converting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metso Outotec Oyj : launches RotarEkiln, an electrically powered, indirect rotary kiln for sustainable heat treatment of advanced materials

06/14/2023 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Product newsJune 14, 2023
Metso launches RotarEkiln[TM], an electrically powered, indirect rotary kiln for sustainable heat treatment of advanced materials

Metso Corporation's press release on June 14, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has optimized its existing rotary kiln technology and is launching RotarEkilnTM, an electrically powered, indirectly heated rotary kiln. The electric heating system of the RotarEkiln provides a sustainable alternative to the fuel-powered indirect rotary kilns available in the market.

The RotarEkiln is comprised of modular heating sections, which offers superior temperature control over fuel-fired designs. It is fully customizable to cater to the specific performance requirements of the application, and the modules can easily be removed and exchanged for maintenance and repair.

"The RotarEkiln is further proof of Metso's front-runningrotary kiln technology for the heat treatment of advanced materials. We have leveraged our decades of experience when designing this RotarEkiln andachieved kiln shell diameters of up to 5 meters. It is the only commercially available electric kiln with such a large scale," shares Chris Urban, VP, Heat Transfer at Metso.

Metso's RotarEkiln product highlightsinclude:

  • An efficient and more sustainable alternative to the current ​indirect kiln design​
  • Heat transfer by radiation​
  • Modular heating sections
  • Allows interchangeability within a given application​
  • Ability to control the kiln in short and precise length increments​

Read more about Metso's sustainable solutions for rotary kiln and pyro solutions on our website.

Further information:

Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer, Metso, tel. +01 570 850 3251, email: chris.urban(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, twitter.com/metsoofficial

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 06:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
02:04aMetso Outotec Oyj : launches RotarEkiln, an electrically powered, indirect rotary kiln for..
PU
06/13Metso Outotec Oyj : Mikko Vainikka appointed Metso Group Treasurer
PU
06/13Metso Outotec Oyj : launches digital PSC Advisor for improved operation of copper converti..
PU
06/06Metso to Conduct Feasibility Study on Blackstone Minerals' Vietnamese Precursor Cathode..
MT
06/06Metso Outotec Oyj : Blackstone engages Metso as technology supplier for pCAM feasibility s..
PU
06/05Metso Outotec Oyj : Torngat Metals engages Metso for pilot scale processing of the Strange..
PU
06/05Torngat Metals Partners with Metso for Pilot Scale Ore Processing
CI
06/05Metso Inks Life Cycle Services Contract With Saudi Miner Ma'aden
MT
06/05Metso Outotec Oyj : is awarded a two-year Life Cycle Services contract for Ma'aden's gold ..
PU
06/04Blackstone Minerals taps Metso as Technology Suppler for Definitive Feasibility Study f..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 806 M 6 271 M 6 271 M
Net income 2023 589 M 636 M 636 M
Net Debt 2023 376 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 3,20%
Capitalization 9 135 M 9 866 M 9 866 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 17 015
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11,06 €
Average target price 12,02 €
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ15.01%9 866
PACCAR, INC.16.44%40 605
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.00%27 662
KOMATSU LTD.24.03%24 174
EPIROC AB (PUBL)5.06%21 216
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION28.48%20 699
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer