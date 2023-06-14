Metso Outotec Oyj : launches RotarEkiln, an electrically powered, indirect rotary kiln for sustainable heat treatment of advanced materials

Product news June 14, 2023

Metso Corporation's press release on June 14, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has optimized its existing rotary kiln technology and is launching RotarEkilnTM, an electrically powered, indirectly heated rotary kiln. The electric heating system of the RotarEkiln provides a sustainable alternative to the fuel-powered indirect rotary kilns available in the market.

The RotarEkiln is comprised of modular heating sections, which offers superior temperature control over fuel-fired designs. It is fully customizable to cater to the specific performance requirements of the application, and the modules can easily be removed and exchanged for maintenance and repair.

"The RotarEkiln is further proof of Metso's front-runningrotary kiln technology for the heat treatment of advanced materials. We have leveraged our decades of experience when designing this RotarEkiln andachieved kiln shell diameters of up to 5 meters. It is the only commercially available electric kiln with such a large scale," shares Chris Urban, VP, Heat Transfer at Metso.

Metso's RotarEkiln product highlightsinclude:

An efficient and more sustainable alternative to the current ​indirect kiln design​

Heat transfer by radiation​

Modular heating sections ​

Allows interchangeability within a given application​

Ability to control the kiln in short and precise length increments​

Read more about Metso's sustainable solutions for rotary kiln and pyro solutions on our website.

Further information:

Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer, Metso, tel. +01 570 850 3251, email: chris.urban(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, twitter.com/metsoofficial