    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-12-12 am EST
8.958 EUR   -0.62%
Metso Outotec Oyj : launches automatic pallet car changing device to boost safety and productivity of pellet plants

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
Product newsDecember 13, 2022
Metso Outotec launches automatic pallet car changing device to boost safety and productivity of pellet plants

Metso Outotec Corporation's press release on December 13, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso Outotec has launched an automatic pallet car changing device to improve safety and productivity in pellet plants. It is an alternative to the conventional solutions that require production stoppages of up to 10 minutes to remove and replace worn pallet cars. The automatic pallet car changing device enables pallet car replacement in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective way without manual intervention or halting the production.

The automatic pallet car changing device is part of Metso Outotec's leading-edge solutions helping ensure the optimal operation and maintenance of iron ore pelletizing plants. It improves process performance, production capacity, and product quality while reducing energy consumption, environmental impact, and operation and maintenance costs.

The device complements Metso Outotec's Pallet Car Condition Monitoring System that helps operators improve preventive maintenance planning and execution.

"We are really excited about the automatic pallet car changing device. It eliminates the manual step involved in pallet car change as well as enables continuous changes without halting the production. What makes it more interesting is the fact that it can be implemented also in existing machines - provided they meet certain criteria. Our experts are happy to give more information on how each of these would benefit and work in individual plants," says Olavo Nolasco, Director, Product Competitiveness, Ferrous & Heat Transfer at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec's automatic pallet car changing device offers the following benefits:

  • Production loss reduction gain per exchange by replacing the traditional method with the automatic one
  • Improved operational safety by automated heavy load handling
  • Increased production by uninterrupted pelletizing plant operations during pallet car change
  • Extended equipment lifetime by easier maintenance
  • Improved product quality and homogeneity

Find out more about this solution here. If you are interested in our other solutions for iron ore pelletizing and sintering plants, please visit our website.

Metso Outotec will host two free "Enable safe and efficient pallet car replacement in your plants" webinars on February 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. CET.You can register for the webinars here.

Further information, please contact:

Olavo Nolasco, Director, Product Competitiveness, Ferrous & Heat Transfer, Metso Outotec, Tel. +49 0 172 6882 368, email: olavo.nolasco(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 293 M 5 573 M 5 573 M
Net income 2022 337 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2022 658 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 7 396 M 7 786 M 7 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 16 277
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,96 €
Average target price 9,86 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kari Henrik Stadigh Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Independent Director
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ-4.17%7 786
PACCAR, INC.14.73%35 806
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.96%26 588
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.69%21 645
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-5.72%21 472
KOMATSU LTD.15.35%21 369