  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metso Outotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSO   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(METSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:54 2023-06-12 am EDT
10.83 EUR   -0.14%
02:08aMetso Outotec Oyj : launches digital PSC Advisor for improved operation of copper converting
PU
06/06Metso to Conduct Feasibility Study on Blackstone Minerals' Vietnamese Precursor Cathode Active Material Plant
MT
06/06Metso Outotec Oyj : Blackstone engages Metso as technology supplier for pCAM feasibility study in Tha Khoa Refinery project in Vietnam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metso Outotec Oyj : launches digital PSC Advisor for improved operation of copper converting

06/13/2023 | 02:08am EDT
Product newsJune 13, 2023
Metso launches digital PSC Advisor for improved operation of copper converting

Metso Corporation's press release on June 13, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Optimizing the operation of smelting plants producing blister copper with Peirce Smith Converters (PSC) is typically done manually. To support improved operation, Metso is introducing the PSC Advisor. The new digital tool provides useful information for operators to stabilize and improve the converting process through advanced simulation results.

"Optimization of a PSC batch is a challenging task. Usually, operation is highly manual and dependent on operator skill and attention. To improve performance, operators need to have more comprehensive and quantifiable information about the process as it is occurring. The PSC Advisor has been developed to meet this need," says Malin Skoogh, Product Manager, PS Converting at Metso.

The PSC Advisor uses information from advantageous HSC-Sim process model and combines it with plant sensor data to provide operators with precise feedback and advice throughout the converting process. Metso's proven and well-known dynamic mass and heat-balance model is at the core of the system and can be automatically calibrated using process measurements and laboratory assay information.

"In practice, the PSC Advisor helps to standardize operation between shifts, predict batch endpoints and optimize revert charging, thus leading to more consistent decision making and operations and improved process efficiency and safety," explains Skoogh.

The PSC Advisor can be seamlessly integrated with new and existing smelters with Metso's converter equipment, as well as with other Peirce Smith greenfield and brownfield converters producing copper. Metso provides services with remote and onsite support.

Customer benefits of the PSC Advisor

  • Improved operator performance
  • Increased throughput of the converters
  • Process predictability and optimization
  • Increased safety and sustainability

Read more about Metso's PSC Advisor on our website.

Further information:

Malin Skoogh, Product Manager, PS Converting, PG Precious Metals, tel. +46767683700, email: malin.skoogh(at)mogroup.com

Jonny Eliasson, Director, PG Precious Metals, Metso tel. +46702540657, email: jonny.eliasson(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries and sales for 2022 were about EUR 5.3 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com, twitter.com/metsoofficial

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
