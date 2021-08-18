Metso Outotec Oyj : launches the game-changing, compact Elution and Goldroom plant

Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
08/18/2021
Product newsAugust 18, 2021
Metso Outotec launches the game-changing, compact Elution and Goldroom plant

Metso Outotec Corporation press release, August 18, 2021 at 09:00 am EEST

Metso Outotec is introducing the compact Elution and Goldroom plant, a standardized solution for the forming of concentrated eluate to be processed for gold recovery by electrowinning. The innovative plant design is based on pre-engineered modules to reduce engineering, delivery, and construction, as well as commissioning time and investment cost. It also provides the flexibility needed to meet the various process, layout, and regulatory requirements.

'The launch of the Metso Outotec Elution and Goldroom plant is an important step in completing our capability to deliver a full Run-of-Mine ore to doré process flowsheet for our clients. Utilizing standardized, pre-engineered modules allows for optimized delivery time and investment cost while still enabling customized automation and control,' notes Jan van Niekerk, Director, Gold Process Solutions at Metso Outotec.

The Metso Outotec Elution and Goldroom plant can be delivered standalone or as part of a holistic gold process solution to enable onsite production of gold doré. Metso Outotec offers compact plant flowsheet designs based on ZADRA or AARL technologies. The Elution and Goldroom plant features a heat recovery circuit to minimize energy consumption and efficient carbon dewatering to maximize carbon regeneration and minimize energy losses.

The plant is available with four levels of automation - standard, upgraded, advanced, and premium - and can be controlled either from a standalone control room or via the plant's DCS system.

Metso Outotec can dynamically model the plant's acid wash, elution, and electrowinning circuits using its proprietary HSC Chemistry® software.

The Elution and Goldroom plant is the final step in the gold process flowsheet, where the gold cyanide complex is desorbed from the activated carbon, recovered as a metal in the electrowinning cells, and refined to doré gold bars in the gold room. The activated carbon is regenerated for reuse in the cyanide leaching section.

Key benefits

  • Based on standardized, pre-engineered modules to reduce investment cost and to optimize delivery lead time
  • Easy to operate, thanks to extensive automation options
  • Complete performance guarantee with risk mitigation based on advanced dynamic modeling
  • Safe, efficient training available via a virtual plant simulation platform

More information on the Elution and Goldroom plant is available at our website.

For further information, please contact:

Jan van Niekerk, Director, Gold Process Solutions, Metso Outotec, Tel. +27 82 820 8566, email: jan.vanniekerk(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
