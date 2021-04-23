Log in
    MOCORP   FI0009014575

METSO OUTOTEC OYJ

(MOCORP)
Metso Outotec Oyj : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors

04/23/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Stock Exchange ReleaseApril 23, 2021
Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors

Metso Outotec Corporation's stock exchange release on April 23, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Metso Outotec Corporation held its organizing meeting after the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

In the organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected the members of the Audit & Risk Committee (previously Audit Committee) and the Remuneration & HR Committee from among its members.

Arja Talma was appointed as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and Klaus Cawén, Ian W. Pearce and Emanuela Speranza as its members.

Antti Mäkinen was appointed as Chair of the Remuneration & HR Committee and Kari Stadigh and Christel Gardell as its members.

Metso Outotec Corporation

Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Outotec Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.mogroup.com

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change.

Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. We ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec

Disclaimer

Metso Outotec Oyj published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 326 M 5 217 M 5 217 M
Net income 2021 324 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2021 771 M 930 M 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 7 823 M 9 400 M 9 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 15 466
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,78 €
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Vice Chairman
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ15.57%9 400
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD9.20%4 872
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.16.60%2 706
NICHIAS CORPORATION15.74%1 741
TAIKISHA LTD.12.26%958
TOYO ENGINEERING CORPORATION67.98%370
