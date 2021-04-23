Metso Outotec Oyj : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors

Stock Exchange Release April 23, 2021

Metso Outotec Corporation's stock exchange release on April 23, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Metso Outotec Corporation held its organizing meeting after the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

In the organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected the members of the Audit & Risk Committee (previously Audit Committee) and the Remuneration & HR Committee from among its members.

Arja Talma was appointed as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and Klaus Cawén, Ian W. Pearce and Emanuela Speranza as its members.

Antti Mäkinen was appointed as Chair of the Remuneration & HR Committee and Kari Stadigh and Christel Gardell as its members.

Metso Outotec Corporation

